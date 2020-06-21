MORAVIA — Over 1,200 games and over 33 years have passed since Merle Jones won his first game as a high school head softball coach.
Just a few feet away from that first win, in a game involving the same two teams, Jones earned his 800th career coaching win on Saturday. The native son of Appanoose County picked up the milestone victory in a battle of the two Appanoose County programs he has coached as Centerville rallied from an early deficit to earn a 12-4 win at Moravia on a diamond Jones helped build just a few decades earlier.
"I don't know if you believe in karma, but if you're a sentimental person, it is nice to get your first win in Moravia and your 800th win against Moravia," Jones said. "We actually turned the tables here. That first win came coaching Moravia to a win against Centerville."
Rather than being a part of history for Jones, Moravia set out to re-create history on Saturday. Isabel Haines doubled to open the bottom of the first inning for the Mohawks and scored one of two runs in the inning as Moravia opened a pair of two-run leads, seeking to duplicate the result of Jones' first game of his coaching career.
"You've got to give credit to Moravia," Jones said. "You go into that gymnasium and you see all those banners. This town knows how to compete in sports."
Mikayla Fritz added a solo home run for the Mohawks to lead off the third inning, giving Moravia a 3-1 lead. Centerville would respond in the fourth, scoring four times on three hits to take the lead for good.
"I just knew that we had to do our best to try and get that (800th) win for him (Jones)," Centerville outfielder Ysabella Berja said. "Not every pitcher is the same. You just have to get used to it. Once we got in the groove, we got a lot more confidence as a team at the plate."
The Redettes (3-0) finished with 12 runs on 13 hits, high marks for the offense in the third game of the season's opening week. Berja and Mickey Stephens paced Centerville at the top of the batting order with three hits, three runs and two stolen bases apiece.
"Coach Jones has really pushed us and made us worker hard to give us everything we've got," Berja said. "He always teaches us to go for the ball and, every time you go out there, always think that you're the best. Don't just be average. Always do your best and you will do your best."
Moravia (1-2) did not give us despite falling behind. After giving up three runs in the top of the sixth, falling behind 8-3, the Mohawks rallied as the first three batters reached in the bottom of the sixth. Moravia loaded the bases with two outs, bringing the tying run to the plate with Fritz on deck needing Alexis McKim to reach base in order to have a swing at giving the Mohawks the lead back.
Alyssa McElvain wouldn't let it happen, forcing McKim to ground out to short. McElvain added an RBI hit in the top of the seventh to cap a four-run rally that clinched the milestone win for her head coach.
"He pushes us so hard that it gets in our head in a good way," McElvain said of Jones. "It pushes us to work harder and play harder. It makes us make plays we didn't think we could make.
"He teaches us to play without fear. Play and have fun. Don't think you're going to do bad. Go up there confidence you can do this."
Destiny Nathaniel led Moravia with three hits and scored on Makayla Snow's RBI double in the sixth inning. Head coach Kevin Fritz, who earned his 38th career head coaching win earlier in the week to kick off his third season at the helm of the Mohawks, talked about the significance of Saturday's game.
"I'm happy for Merle, especially for him coming back to his roots," Fritz said. "He's been coaching for a long time. 800 wins. You can't fault anything there. I haven't even broke 100. Everyone tells me this is Merle's field. He helped have it built. He definitely still has a great legacy here in Moravia."
Jones would like to coach long enough to reach at least 1,000 career wins. It's a goal the son of Plano has had in mind since he started coaching softball back in 1987 with hopes of joining mentors like former Ottumwa head coach Frank Huston in achieving the career milestone.
"When I started out, there were only about three or four people that have done it," Jones said. "Reaching 800 wins, I don't know if that means you're good or you just stuck around for a long time."
Jones also has one more goal to reach at Centerville.
"We also need to make state one of these years. That's one of the reasons I came back."