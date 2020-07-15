OSCEOLA — Randy Garber didn’t envision stepping into the third-base coaching box on Wednesday night.
What Garber witnesses was a valiant effort from the Centerville softball team, battling South Central Conference rival Clarke to the bitter end in the Class 3A regional tournament opener for both teams.
In the end, Astazia Watson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth proved to be the difference as Clarke held on for a 3-2 win over the Redettes, advancing to the Class 3A regional semifinals on Friday night.
“Anytime we face Centerville, they are always ready to play us,” Clarke head softball coach Tricia Bolton said. “It never fails. They always come out swinging and ready to go. That was a big game for us to get.”
Centerville ends the softball season with a 10-11 record. The Redettes rallied after giving up a first-inning run, scoring twice in the top of the fourth as Claire Mathews and Taylor Shinn both came home after advancing on a sacrifice fly by Lanie Moorman.
Mathews, who singled with one out, came home from third on the fly out. Shinn took off for third base on the throw home, drawing an errant throw from Clarke catcher Kiaya Dunbar that allowed the Centerville senior to get up and race home with the go-ahead run.
“It could have been my last game, so I was going to go all out,” Shinn said after hammering three doubles in her final softball game for Centerville. “I didn’t want it to be my last game, but I was going to give it my all no matter what.”
Astazia’s older sister, Alexis Watson, drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth before being forced out on a ground ball to second by Shayla Hembry. Mathews needed just one more out, potentially on one more pitch, to send Centerville into the fifth inning with a one-run lead.
Instead, the freshman second baseman turned on a pitch and delivered her second home run of the season. Clarke (11-5) suddenly found themselves back in front on one swing.
“I just thought about hitting the ball somewhere hard,” Watson said. “It was cool. It was fun. It was pretty important. I wasn’t looking to hit it out. All I was looking to do was hit it hard.
“Astazia has kind of had a hard time at the plate for us this year,” Bolton added. “She stepped up in a huge moment for us.”
It would be the only run-scoring hit that Mathews would allow. The junior worked around six hits and two walks, forcing Clarke into six fly outs, five ground outs and four pop outs while striking out two batters.
“That one home run was a missed pitch,” Barger said. “If it hadn’t missed, we’d still be playing. We’ve worked hard with a three-hour practice getting ready for this. Taylor stayed hot for us. She’s had a big night several nights late in the season.
“We’ve had a lot of low points. We’ve had a lot of high points. I’ve got to say, this is probably the best game we’ve played all season.”
It was a game that Barger was thrust into as the acting head coach after D. Merle Jones was suspended for an undisclosed violation earlier in the day. The softball season for Centerville featured a 4-0 start, including a milestone 800th career head coach win for Jones, but also the loss of senior starting pitcher Alyssa McElvain leaving the Redettes to scramble late in the year.
The good news for Centerville is that a majority of the team returns in 2021. Shinn, McElvain and Elizabeth Zintz were the only three seniors on the season-opening roster for the Redettes.
“We ended this season with our best game. I didn’t even think we’d be able to play at all this season,” Garber said. “We’re very fortunate. We would have like to have played deeper into the postseason, but the girls were excited every day. I think, with what we’ve got coming back, there’s a lot to be excited about for next season.”
As for Clarke (11-5), the next opponent will be determined Thursday in Monroe County as the Indians will face the winner of a contest between Chariton (0-10) and top-ranked Albia (16-1). Clarke lost the the South Central Conference championship game at Albia last Friday, falling 6-0 to the Lady Dees as Jena Lawrence allowed just three hits over seven innings to the Indians.
“If we clean some things up, focus on that process and play from the first pitch to the last pitch of the game, this team is capable of accomplishing some special things,” Bolton said.