OSKALOOSA — Everywhere you turned on Saturday at the Lacey Recreation Complex, there was a team with high hopes of contending for a state tournament berth.
Many of the teams that took the field at the Oskaloosa Indian Classic are hoping they'll be finishing their seasons playing at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge as part of the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament. Entering the day with nine straight wins and a top 15 ranking in Class 5A, the Ottumwa Bulldogs hope to be one of the 40 teams across the state to make the late-July trek to Fort Dodge.
No. 13 Ottumwa put their winning streak to the test on Saturday facing two top-five opponents. Carlisle, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, brought Ottumwa's winning streak to an end scoring four runs with two outs in the opening inning before scoring six runs on seven hits in the third, knocking off the Bulldogs 10-4 earning their second win of the tournament after shutting out No. 11 (3A) Albia 3-0 in the first round of games on Saturday.
"They are a very well-groomed team," Ottumwa senior Ashlynn Sheets said after pitching all five innings against Carlisle. "They run through every foul ball they hit. They're ready to play and they have a lot of players they can put in. They play a lot of quick softball. They were very situational. They knew what they were doing, but at the end of the game we were competing with them."
In fact, Ottumwa held their own over the final nine innings against their two highly-rated foes on Saturday. Ella Allar, Jocelyn Ware and Samantha Weeks all connected on run-scoring hits over the final three innings as the Bulldogs scored the final four runs of the game against the Wildcats before battling in a tight contest with Van Meter.
Bianca Prickett's two-run home run in the first inning gave Van Meter the early 2-0 lead over Ottumwa. Lauren Wallace added a solo home run, opening a three-run lead, before Ottumwa battled back putting the tying run on base in each of the final three innings before a pop out to short by Ware in the sixth finally clinched Van Meter's 4-2 win in the final game of the tournament.
"This is probably the best competition we've seen in awhile," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "We knew they were bound to be competitive games. It's good to see that type of competition.
"I played Carlisle in high school and not much has changed. They're still the same type of team. They have great fundamentals. They're a well-coached team. I knew it would be a good game for us going into it."
Allar connected on three more hits against Van Meter, leading off the fourth inning with a triple to left before coming home beating a throw from short on a ground ball hit by Jordan Pauls cutting the Bulldog lead to 3-1. Maddie Waldorf came back to strikeout the side after allowing a single by Ashlynn Sheets, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate for Ottumwa (15-7) in the fourth before striking out Sheets in the fifth after an RBI single by Allar drove in Madelyn Houk, cutting Van Meter's lead to 3-2.
"We had our chances down the stretch, but you have to take charge and make those situations count," Moore said. "The biggest thing we wanted to take away from this tournament is that we can compete on this type of high level. It gave us a good chance to see where we stand fundamentally and find out what we need to work on. We're getting into a long stretch of games that are going to be very competitive.
"Our only issue was getting on the pitchers earlier," Sheets added. "We competed well at the end of each game. We just need to come out firing with our bats sooner."
While Ottumwa went 0-2 in Oskaloosa, both Sigourney and Fairfield finished 2-0 with impressive pitching and timely hitting in both games. Carly Goodwin continued an impressive junior season in the pitching circle for Sigourney, tossing an 18-strikeout no-hitter for the Savages in a 5-0 win over Creston.
"Ever since Carly committed for college (University of Northern Iowa), she has really just relaxed and played," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "She's been hitting the ball better. She's throwing the ball better. I just feel like it was a weight off her shoulders to have that decision taken care of. Now, she can just go out there and have fun playing the game."
The eighth-ranked (1A) Savages showcased their versatility in a 13-4 win over Louisa-Muscatine. Sigourney (16-2) scored seven runs in the top of the second inning, snapping an early 2-2 tie, with two doubles and three RBIs by Kenzi VanDenHuevel as well as a four-RBI effort by Amiya Smallwood leading the charge at the plate clinching Josephine Moore's third pitching win of the year.
"We're a small school and a lot of the schools here competing are a lot bigger than us," Streigle said. "It's nice to come up here and play well here. We performed the way I know we're capable of."
Fairfield evened their overall record at 9-9 with a pair of impressive pitching performances by Coty Engle and Laney Norris. Engle tossed a no-hitter of her own, striking out 13 batters over seven innings in a 3-0 win over Louisa-Muscatine before adding two more hitless innings and five more strikeouts in relief of Laney Norris, who allowed one run on seven hits and four walks over four innings in a 4-1 win over Collins-Maxwell.
Engle went 2-3 at the plate against Collins-Maxwell, including a triple, scoring two runs. Norris went 2-3 at the plate, scoring one of the three runs put up by Fairfield in the win over Louisa-Muscatine.
Albia (14-5) bounced back from their 3-0 loss earlier in the day to Carlisle, edging fifth-ranked (1A) Wayne 3-0 to finish with a split at Oskaloosa. Grace Pence tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout striking out 15 batters in the contest for the Lady Dees while Sayler Rozenboom added two hits and scored on of Albia's three runs.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, meanwhile, fell twice on Saturday in a pair of wild contest to Wayne and Creston. The Rockets, coming off a 4-1 South Central Conference win over Cardinal on Friday night featuring a three-hit effort by Molly Shafer, got three hits from Aliya Wagamon as well two hits and two runs scored by Shafer in a 7-4 loss to Wayne before falling 15-13 to Creston on a walk-off three-run home run by Nevaeh Randall in the bottom of the sixth.
Shafer and Whitney Klyn each connected on four hits apiece against Creston for the Rockets. Klyn drove in four runs while scoring three times while Shafer crossed home plate four times for EBF (11-11) and drove in a pair of runs against the Panthers.
