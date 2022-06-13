DAVENPORT — The Ottumwa softball team found a new way to come through in the clutch on Saturday at the Davenport West Invitational.
Madelyn Houk threw out two runners at home plate in the final two innings of a 3-2 win over fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame, extending Ottumwa's winning streak to six straight games. The Bulldogs opened the day with a 4-2 win over Fort Madison as Ashlynn Sheets struck out Emily Steffensmeier before forcing Neeley Rehm into a game-ending groundout after the Bloodhounds brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Sheets picked up her team-leading fifth win in the pitching circle, striking out four batters while working around six hits and three walks to keep Fort Madison off the scoreboard for six innings. Houk stepped up at the plate before coming up huge in the field, driving in Ottumwa's first run of the day with an RBI single in the third that drove in Hunter Caldwell, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead over the Bloodhounds.
Jordan Pauls also stepped up at the plate in the first game, bringing Caldwell home for the second time with an RBI double to right in the fifth that doubled Ottumwa's one-run lead. Sheets would help her own cause against the Bloodhounds with an RBI single that brought Pauls in with a run before scoring a second key insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Emma Strayer.
Pauls would save her biggest plays on Saturday for the final two innings against West Burlington-Notre Dame. Trailing 3-1 in the sixth with the bases loaded and one out, Reagan Engberg drove a fly ball out to Houk who fired to Pauls to catch Riley Richards trying to score from third to preserve Ottumwa's two-run lead.
The Falcons rallied again in the seventh with three consecutive singles, putting the tying run in scoring position. Ottumwa turned a pair of groundouts into force outs at home before Anna Engberg singled to center with two outs, bringing in WB-ND's second run before Houk again fired home to Pauls, who tagged out Madalynn Knapp to end the game.
Ottumwa (9-6, 4-2 CIML Metro) jumped on top of the Falcons in the opening inning, scoring three times on four hits off all-state pitcher Lauren Summers. Ella Allar tripled and scored on a wild pitch before RBI singles by Sheets and Strayer opened a 3-0 lead.
Des Moines Lincoln scored first on Monday against the Bulldogs jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the very first inning. Ottumwa, however, fought back scoring three times in the seventh to tie the game with Sam Weeks coming off the bench to deliver a game-tying, two-out single to center bringing Pauls home to tie the game at 6-6.
Aller and Shotts opened the game-tying rally with back-to-back one-out doubles in the seventh. Jocelyn Ware, Allar and Shotts opened the eighth inning with two hits and an error, setting up Pauls for a go-ahead sacrifice fly to left. Shotts matched Pauls with her team-leading third home run of the season in game two, bringing in the only runs of the nightcap for the Railsplitters.
Ottumwa returns to Des Moines on Tuesday for a Metro doubleheader at Hoover.