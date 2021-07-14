IOWA CITY — Gabby Sueppel scored from third base with two outs in the bottom of the 11th on a wild pitch, capping a memorable 5-4 comeback win in the Class 2A, Region 7 championship game for 14th-ranked Iowa City Regina on Tuesday night against Cardinal.
Down 4-1 entering the seventh inning, Regina scored three times to extend the game and their season. After three scoreless innings, Sueppel reached base for the third in five trips to the plate. After a squeeze bunt failed to clinch the trip to state, Sueppel broke for home as a pitch from Nicoa McClure got behind Cardinal catcher Brinlee Ostrander, allowing Regina to complete another extra-inning postseason comeback four years after winning a state title by erasing a 4-1 deficit in the 16th inning of the 2017 Class 2A final against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Cardinal finishes the season with a final record of 17-14 after losing six straight games at one point, falling to 1-7 after just two weeks of play. The Comets graduates just one senior, Alexia McClure, with high hopes of qualifying for state next season for the first time since 2005.