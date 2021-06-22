ELDON — West Burlington-Notre Dame freshman Logan Kelley came into Tuesday night's Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest with Cardinal having blasted 11 home runs, the most of any Class 3A player in the state.
Kelley added two more round-trippers against the Comets, driving in seven runs while reaching base four times on a night to remember at the place for the fourth-ranked Falcons. WBND continued on pace to win the SEISC south title, improving to 8-0 in conference play with a 10-0 win in six innings.
Cardinal, meanwhile, was shut out for the second straight night after entering the week riding a seven-game winning streak. Van Buren County senior Chelsey Huff stopped the run of the Comets, pitching a no-hitter for the 13th-ranked (2A) Warriors in a 1-0 win.
"We were hoping for a better outcome," noted Cardinal head coach Sabrina Morrison. "We played (West Burlington-Notre Dame) to a 3-0 game at their place earlier in the season. I think we were drained after coming off a tough 1-0 loss to a good Van Buren team. We faced consecutive pitchers with very good rise balls."
The Falcons scored a single run in the top of the first inning before a 30-minute weather delay. Following the delay, the game was resumed with Cardinal hitting in the bottom of the first inning.
Cardinal leadoff hitter, Caitlyn Reber singled to start the inning, but the Comets went down quietly to end the inning. West Burlington-Notre Dame (24-2) would load the bases in the top of the third on a walk and two bunt singles. Kelley promptly launched her 12th home run of the season over the left field fence as the Falcons notched four runs on the grand slam.
Comet freshman pitcher Nicoa McClure was able to keep the WBND bats quiet over the next two innings before the Falcons cut loose again in the top of the sixth. After scoring two runs on consecutive hits, Kelley again came to the plate with two runners on and launched another shot over the left field fence to put the Falcons on top by 10 runs.
Falcon sophomore pitcher Lauren Summers, who came into the game with 183 strikeouts in 126.2 innings, added 11 more to the season total. Ava Ferrell, Emma Becker, Reber, Madison Diveley and Brinlee Ostrander each collected a single for the Comets.
The Comets (10-10, 6-4 SEI south) won't face Moravia on Wednesday due to scheduling conflicts. Cardinal will travel to 10th-ranked (1A) Sigourney on Thursday to take on the Savages. Sigourney (15-8, 10-1 SICL) is currently are tied for the lead with Lynnville-Sully in the league standings.