KEOSAUQUA — The Cardinal softball team could hardly stop celebrating after their last trip to the Ferguson Complex.
The Comets kept the good times rolling in their first trip back to Keosauqua since a dramatic 3-0 regional semifinal win last July over Van Buren County's all-time winningest softball team. Nicoa McClure not only pitched another complete-game shutout on Tuesday, but delivered the biggest blow at the plate with a three-run home run off the complex's roadside sign beyond the fence in left field, capping an eight-run rally that ultimately propelled Cardinal to a six-inning 11-0 Southeast Iowa Superconference contest win.
"I knew something was going to happen because I've really been hitting the ball well," McClure said. "When it happened, it was kind of a feeling of 'finally.' This is my first one this year during a game. I hit one out the other day in practice."
Because of where the ball was hit, directly off the brick-laden sign just over the fence, neither McClure nor her coaches were 100 percent sure that the ball hadn't bounced off the fence after taking a hard ricochet back towards the field of play. It was only after Van Buren County outfielder McKenna Caviness arrived to find the ball resting on the outside of the fence did the celebration begin as Cardinal players poured out of the dugout for the second straight year to celebrate a huge three-run home run hit by one of their teammates.
"When I got around first base and saw the ball hit, I started to think that I really needed to get going," McClure said. "I knew it was way out there, but I wasn't sure it was going until the left fielder gave up on it.
"It felt great, especially to do this against our rivals."
McClure's homer wasn't quite as late, or as dramatic, as the three-run blast hit in the sixth inning by Ava Ferrell in last year's 2A regional semifinal. Ferrell's homer last July ultimately brought in all three runs of the postseason classic, which put Cardinal within a win of the state softball tournament.
Alexia McClure, Nicoa's older sister, is the only player that graduated from last year's team that was a run away from state. With so much returning talent, the Comets are playing with plenty of early-season confidence hoping to make this season ends with multiple games played in Fort Dodge at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex as part of the 2A state softball tournament field.
"We're ready to go Fort Dodge," McClure said. "That's the goal this season."
Van Buren County, seeking a measure of revenge after having their promising season ended suddenly by the Comets, made the first big play of Tuesday's contest defensively as Lexee Fritz threw out Kinsey Hissem at home trying to score on a fly out by McClure. Cardinal, however, had some defensive magic of their own as the Comets completed an inning-ending double play of their own following back-to-back hits by Alliy Campbell and Kylee Roen, keeping the game scoreless through two innings.
"We just needed to find our rhythm in the first few innings," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "I knew this would be a good competition. It always is with Van Buren. They were going to be ready for us no matter what. We finally got into our rhythm in the third inning and didn't let up."
In fact, the Comets proved to be tough to get out in the third with seven straight players reaching base mixing in five hits with a pair of key errors by the Warriors. Madison Diveley and Maddy Lawson both collected hits and came home to score on a wild pitch and an error that brought in the first two of Cardinal's eight runs in the inning.
Caitlyn Reber and Brinlee Ostrander kept the line moving with back-to-back hits, loading the bases for Emma Becker who grounded the ball for what should have been a force out at home for the Warriors. Instead, an errant throw to the plate allowed two more runs to score, giving Cardinal a 4-0 lead.
"Our hitting was bad and our defense wasn't very good," Van Buren County head softball coach Randy Smith said. "We had some balls that might have been called hits, but they were balls that we should have been able to catch and make plays on.
"It's disappointing. We're better than that. We made some good plays in the first couple innings, but we just got deflated in that third inning. We've got to be better than that."
Kinsey Hissem led Cardinal with three hits in the win, driving in Cardinal's fifth run of the third before scoring on McClure's three-run homer. Hissem drove in Becker with an RBI double in the fourth before Lawson connected on an RBI single in the fifth and scored on a sac fly to center by Ostrander.
Cardinal (4-2, 3-0 SEI south) continued a week full of tough tests on Wednesday hosting 10th-ranked (3A) Davis County, who like the Comets lost by a run late in a regional final last summer. The Mustangs dominated the non-conference contest, winning 10-0 in five innings.
Cardinal returns to SEISC south division play Thursday night at home against fifth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame before heading to Albia on Friday and the Oskaloosa Classic on Saturday to face the sixth-ranked (4A) Indians and No. 14 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Van Buren County (1-2, 0-1 SEI south) heads to Donnellson to face Central Lee on Thursday.