ELDON — The second week of the season was one the Cardinal High School softball team would like to forget.
Two weeks later, the Comets are on a roll that may not soon be forgotton.
Just two weeks after suffering through a six-game losing streak, Cardinal move over .500 for the first time this season by taking a pair of wins in their home triangular tournament on Saturday. After avenging an earlier loss to Chariton with a 9-5 victory in the first game of the day, the Comets scored six runs in the third inning against Pekin and never looked back earning a 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Once the final out was recorded against Pekin, the celebration was on. While there wasn't a trophy awaiting the Comets for winning their first home tournament of the century, Cardinal may have something even more important to celebrate.
A winning streak, which after Saturday has now reached seven straight.
"Early on in the season, we were in games. We just couldn't put the hits together to put the one-run games in our favor," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "Our bats were there. We just couldn't put the hits together to put the runs across. We had some time to practice and work on some stuff, which is unheard of at times during the season.
"The last few games, we've hit the ball hard and managed to make the other team make a mistake or find the holes we weren't quite finding in the first couple of weeks."
Runs came in bunches on Saturday as the Comets improved to 10-8, bouncing back in a big way after falling to 1-7 at one point this season. Fittingly, the team that sent Cardinal to that season-worst record is the same team the Comets beat to move above .500 for the first time this season.
Nicoa McClure went the distance in the pitching circle in the first of three games hosted by Cardinal on Saturday, helping her own cause for the Comets by delivering a tiebreaking RBI single in the third inning as Cardinal scored five times in the frame, turning a 1-0 Chariton lead into a 5-1 Comet advantage.
"I told the girls all last week that, if our bats aren't working, we have to find ways to put the ball in play and find a way to put the pressure on the defense," Morrison said. "The bottom line is that our girls are doing a much better day of stepping in the batter's box with confidence and making solid contact."
McClure would ultimately pick up both wins in the pitching circle, making two starts in one day for the first time on the high school varsity level. After allowing just one earned run on five hits and four strikeouts against Chariton, McClure made the pitches against Pekin that allowed the Comet defense to retire 12 straight Panthers batters after an opening single by Alli Bainbridge in the bottom of the first.
"It was really hot and fought a lot through the heat, but I knew I had a good defense behind me," McClure said. "I just went out there and threw the ball hard. Our hitting helps a lot, but we've also been making a lot of plays. We're winning games. We're pretty hyped and excited right now."
While Cardinal brought plenty of momentum into the final game on Saturday, having avenged an earlier loss with a sixth straight win, Pekin (4-12) was headed in the opposite direction having lost 5-2 to the Chargers in the second game of the triangular. Four straight errors allowed Chariton to score four unearned runs in the fourth inning, erasing Pekin's 2-0 lead, while three Panther base runners were thrown out trying to advance to third base in the fifth and sixth innings.
Brinlee Ostrander and Emma Becker both singled and scored in the opening inning against Pekin, giving Cardinal a quick 2-0 lead. Ostrander, who caught all 14 innings on Saturday for the Comets, reached base seven time in nine trips to the plate in the two wins scoring four runs including the third of Cardinal's four runs against Pekin in the third inning, opening a 6-0 lead over the Panthers.
"When you have everyone hitting the ball, it gives the entire team a lot of confidence," Ostrander said. "I feel like we needed to get into more game situations. We needed to learn within the game how to see more pitches, see our pitch and hit the ball when that pitch comes in."
Emi Zook drove in Pekin's only two runs against the Comets, blasting the only home run of the tournament in the fifth inning. Brooke Miller, who suffered the tough loss in the pitching circle against Chariton, doubled in Alex Parsons in the fourth inning against the Chargers after Bainbridge led off the tournament's second game with a single and scored on an error to give Pekin a 1-0 lead.