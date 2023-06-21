ELDON — While others may be swinging away during batting practice, Brinlee Ostrander is taking a different approach.
It's just about swinging the bat for the Cardinal junior catcher. It's about holding the bat as Ostrander has found different ways to be incredibly effective at the plate.
Pella Christian got a first-hand look at just how effective Ostrander can be. Four hits, including a bunt single and two swinging singles in the late innings helped the Comets win a thrilling battle with the Eagles in the final game of Saturday's Comet Softball Tournament.
Ostrander finished the day crossing home plate with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Cynthia Albert's bases-loaded walk clinched a thrilling 9-8 win for the Comets over the Eagles, giving Cardinal a pair of home wins after taking a 13-1 four-inning win in the first game of the triangular over New London.
"I'm just looking to put the ball in play. If I've got a runner at second, as a slapper I want to take it to the opposite side of the field," Ostrander said. "I just really want to put the ball down and not fly out. I want to get the ball on the ground and make the defense make a play."
Ostrander played a big role in helping Cardinal secure one of their first walk-off win of the season, reaching in all five trips to the plate against Pella Christian driving in two runs in the third inning to help the Comets build a 7-3 lead after reaching and scoring runs in each of the first two innings. After bunting for a hit in the second inning, Ostrander shortened up her swing to drive pitches into the outfield for hits in the third, fifth and eighth innings.
"I shortened up the swing just to be able to pound the ball into the ground," Ostrander said. "I do a lot of tee work and work on different hand placements on the bat to try and hit the ball in different directions. Working on that helps me get the ball in the right spots to be able to either get on base or move runners around."
The Comets would need every bit of production in order to edge Pella Christian. The Eagles (8-20) connected on four hits in the fourth inning, including an RBI single by Faith Kacmarynski and a two-run single by Brynn Roozeboom cutting Cardinal's lead to 7-6 before tying the game on an RBI single by Amaia Agre bringing in Maddy Van Zee in the top of the fifth.
"I told the girls at that point it's a 0-0 ballgame," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "It's time for a fresh start. We had to treat it like it was a brand-new game. We had to wipe the slate, make some adjustments and get the timing down with this pitcher (Van Zee)."
As it turned out, both Cardinal and Pella Christian would bring in new pitchers before the game was over. After pitching four innings against New London, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts, Nicoa McClure came in to relieve Ava Ferrell in the fifth inning cooling off the Eagle bats working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth before striking out the side in the sixth and setting down Kacmarynski for the final out of the seventh, keeping the game tied at 7-7 through regulation.
With the international tiebreaker in effect entering extra innings, Pella Christian was able to push the go-ahead run across the plate as a wild pitch allowed Kacmarynski to reach third before scoring on an RBI single by Emma Eckhoff, giving the Eagles an 8-7 lead.
"I know the girls were a little nervous being in that type of a unique situation," Morrison said. "The girls are just used to playing lots of extending innings. It made the girls a little nervous to start an inning with a runner at second base. I knew we'd be fine. The girls have a lot of fight."
Entering the bottom of the eighth with the tying run at second, Ostrander again stepped up with a one-out single to center moving Ashlynn Patrick to third base. While the Eagles took time to discuss the situation defensively, Morrison prepared her players for the chance to potentially tie the game.
"I just wanted to make sure that Brinlee didn't get caught on the bases. She was going to steal second because I felt like they weren't going to throw down and risk Ashlynn getting a chance to steal home," Morrison said. "I also told Ashlynn to stay tight at third, but the minute the ball is down, I told her to go for home."
The ball would be put down by Kinsey Hissem, who matched Ostrander on the day with six combined hits in the two wins. The Cardinal senior grounded a ball to first base where Rozenboom fielded the ball and threw home trying to catch Patrick at the plate.
While the throw made it home in time, Patrick was able to slide across the plate before being tagged tying the game at 8-8.
"We knew we had to execute. We knew we had to answer back," Hissem said. "I've changed my swing up from the start of the year. Hitting changes all throughout the year. I just tried to shorten up and get the ball on the bat."
Ostrander moved to third on game-tying play, putting runners at the corners with a chance to win the game for the Comets. After intentionally walking McClure to load the bases, the Eagles moved within an out of forcing a ninth inning after Eckhoff forced Ferrell into a pop up to first base.
After pitching a no-hitter earlier in the day in a 7-0 win over New London, however, Eckhoff could not get the final out of the eighth in relief for the Eagles. Albert took three straight pitches out of the strike zone with the bases loaded and two outs for the Eagles before taking a strike and finally taking a fourth pitch out of the zone allowing Ostrander to walk home with the game-winning run.
Cardinal built on their weekend success on Monday, earning a 2-0 South Central Conference win over Knoxville on a four-hit complete game shutout pitched by McClure striking out eight batters. The Comets fell short in an SCC road battle with No. 10 Chariton, falling 2-1 to the Chargers on Tuesday.
After stepping out of conference play on Wednesday for a trip to Mount Pleasant, Cardinal (10-12, 2-8 SCC) will return home on Thursday to host No. 11 (3A) Albia on Thursday in SCC action.
