ELDON — Nicoa McClure sounds like a pitcher with a plan for success.
The 13th-ranked (2A) Cardinal Comets look like a team looking to play with the best softball teams in the state by the end of the season. McClure went the distance in the pitching circle on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a 3-1 South Central Conference home win.
"I knew it was going to be tough because they had a lot of returning girls and they're a good hitting team," McClure said of the Rockets. "I knew I had to work around the inside corner or the outside corner and work my change-up and riseball, which worked too."
McClure was able to strike out five batters in her second win of the season, leveling Cardinal's overall record at 2-2 while lifting the Comets to the program's first SCC win. The Rockets made the most noise from the top of the line-up where Kate Shafer and Whitney Klyn each picked up a pair of hits off McClure, including the last two of a three-hit rally in the third that brought in Molly Shafer with two outs, cutting Cardinal's lead to 2-1.
EBF (2-3, 0-2 SCC) might have done even more damage later in the game if not for the play in the outfield by Cardinal senior Kinsey Hissem. Trailing 2-1 with one out in the fifth, Molly Shafer looked to get another scoring rally started for the Rockets driving a pitch deep into center that Hissem was able to snag reaching up on the dead run to keep EBF from getting the tying run into scoring position.
"Kinsey saved me a couple times out there," McClure said. "I'm really thankful for that."
Hissem also came through at the plate for the Comets during a productive opening inning at the plate, delivering an RBI single to left to bring in Emma Becker who reached base on a fielding error by the Rockets. Brinlee Ostrander, who reached on a bunt single, scored Cardinal's second run of the opening inning on an RBI groundout by Ava Ferrell giving the Comets a quick 2-0 lead.
"We've been focusing on going the distance, going hard from inning one to inning seven," Ostrander said. "I'm learning to see my pitch, know when that pitch is going to come, hit that pitch and know that it yours and to go for it.
"Putting the ball in play is going to be huge for us this season. Let the defense make the error. You just worry about putting the ball in play and run it out."
It helped the cause of the speedy Comets that the Rockets, in just third game of the season, were still figuring some things out defensively. Molly Shafer, who just wrapped up a track and field season that ended with a 4x400 state title on Saturday, was tested early at short by Ostrander.
"That was Molly's first game at shortstop. We just had to move her in a little bit and she started making the plays," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "We're still learning. We haven't had a whole lot of practice. We're going to get better. That's what we're trying to work on each and every night."
The Comets, meanwhile, are looking at working towards a state tournament appearance after coming up one win short of a trip to Fort Dodge each of the past two seasons. Like the Rockets, Cardinal had athletes splitting their time between the start of the softball season and the end of the track season with qualifiers in the 2A state meet last week.
Cardinal has been tested throughout the first week, dropping a 5-0 decision to sixth-ranked (3A) Davis County on Monday to open the season before splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday with Washington earning a 4-3 win in game one before falling 8-7 in the nightcap. Despite the tough opposition, the Comets have played with the focus of a team determined to make an even deeper postseason run.
"The confidence of our girls is a little higher than I anticipated. I was nervous going into this week not having a single practice with all the girls on the field at the same time," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "For being our third day out on the field, it's phenomenal. There's always room for improvement, but the confidence level is definitely up.
"I think the girls are starting believe. They know it's possible to get to state. In previous years, I'm not sure they believed it. They know now they can come out on top against good teams if they keep the right mindset."
Both Cardinal (2-3, 1-1 SCC) and EBF suffered losses to teams from the Southeast Conference on Thursday. The Comets dropped a 12-8 decision at Fort Madison as the Bloodhounds rallied from a five-run deficit to score the win.
EBF, meanwhile, split a varsity doubleheader at No. 13 Fairfield falling 6-5 in the opener as Coty Engle connected on three hits and scored three runs while earning the win in the pitching circle for the Trojans. EBF bounced back in game two, winning 11-8 over Fairfield (1-2) behind three hits from Molly Shafer, three runs scored by Kate Shafer and four runs driven in by Taylor Kirby.
EBF and Cardinal wrapped up busy opening weeks with SCC road contests on Friday as the Courier went to press with the Rockets traveling to No. 11 (3A) Albia while the Comets made their first conference trip to Knoxville. Cardinal heads to 13th-ranked reigning 1A state champion Twin Cedars while EBF hosts Moravia next Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.