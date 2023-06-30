OTTUMWA – The opening seven-game slate of the 2023 Ottumwa Classic was rained out on Friday at Frank Huston Field.
Storms moved through southern Iowa for the second straight day, bringing rain to Wapello County almost an hour before the opening contest between 12th-ranked (3A) Albia and fifth-ranked (5A) Southeast Polk was scheduled to begin. After initially calling off the first three games of the day, (Albia-Southeast Polk, Southeast Polk-West Burlington Notre Dame, Albia-Solon), officials made the decision to call off the remainder of Friday's schedule including Ottumwa's contests with Roland-Story and third-ranked (5A) Ankeny as rain persisted throughout most of the morning.
Roland-Story, coached by Ottumwa softball hall-of-famer Amber (Morrow) Doyle, also had their scheduled game with West Burlington-Notre Dame called off due to the weather. Solon, ranked ninth in Class 3A, was also scheduled to face third-ranked Ankeny in one of two scheduled contests this weekend between top-10 teams.
Weather permitting, the second of those top-10 match-ups is set to open a five-game slate on day two of the Ottumwa Classic. The schedule for Saturday includes:
- No. 4 (3A) Davis County vs. No. 9 (3A) Solon, 10 a.m.
- No. 4 (3A) Davis County vs. No. 2 (3A) Davenport Assumption, 11:45 a.m.
- No. 9 (3A) Solon vs. Ottumwa, 1:30 p.m.
- Fairfield vs. No. 2 (3A) Davenport Assumption, 3:15 p.m.
- Fairfield vs. Ottumwa, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.