ALBIA — Sydney Hoskins ultimately just had to go get it.
"That's something my hitting coach tells me all the time," Albia's sophomore catcher said. "He always tell me to go get it. I told myself this is the hit I want to have, so I just went and got it."
It was a two-out pitch thrown by Nicoa McClure in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday night with the Lady Dees and visiting Cardinal Comets locked in a 6-6 tie. It was just a little bit outside, which proved to be perfect for Hoskins who launched the ball into the night and over the fence in center field, bringing home three runs with one mighty blast that lifted Albia to a 9-8 win at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
"I feel like we're a very good adjusting team at the plate. As the game went on, everyone started hitting," Hoskins said. "For me, personally, I love the outside corner. That's where she was throwing it, so I just told myself to go get it. It was a nice outside pitch right on the corner. I love to hit those. That's definitely my favorite pitch to hit."
The Comets were looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses to top-10 opponents. After connecting on just three hits against Madeline Barker on Wednesday in a 10-0 loss to 10th-ranked (3A) Davis County, the Comets saw a two-run disappear late in a Southeast Conference south division test with fifth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame as the Falcons scored nine times in the final three innings to rally for a 9-3 victory on Thursday.
Lauren Summers outdueled Nicoa McClure, leading West Burlington with four hits including a home run and two doubles to drive in four runs off McClure. Despite allowing McClure to connect on a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI, Summers was able to limit the Comets to just six hits over seven innings while the Falcon bats put 15 hits on the board in the key conference win.
"We talked with the girls after that game about this being a very tough week of competition for us," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "I give my girls a lot of credit. They continue to fight. The continued to fight all the way to the end."
Neither team went down quietly despite facing multiple-run deficits throughout the night. Cardinal started the night connecting on six hits while batting around in the very first inning, bringing five runs home against Albia junior pitcher Addison Halstead.
Kinsey Hissem connected on a pair of run-scoring hits in the first two innings, answering an RBI triple by Albia third baseman Aliya Myers with a two-out RBI single that brought home Caitlyn Reber for the second time, opening a 6-1 lead for the Comets.
"To put five runs on the board that quickly was a very good feeling," Morrison said. "I think we almost let up a little bit like that was a bit too easy."
Halstead would retired seven straight Cardinal hitters after giving up Hissem's second run-scoring hit. Albia, however, was continuing to struggle to come up with clutch hits stranding four base runners in the first three innings one night after being shutout on three hits by Madeline Barker in a 6-0 South Central Conference loss at Davis County.
"For some reason, we like to make the games harder than they need to be," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "An ugly win is still better than a pretty loss. We talk a lot about never letting things get too high or too low. It can be easy to let yourself sink down when a play or two goes against you. I need to do a better job keeping the girls on an even level. It's good to celebrate when something good happens, but we also to stay focused on the next inning or the next game."
Albia finally came alive at the plate in the fourth, batting around to erase Cardinal's five-run lead. Hoskins closed out a stretch of five straight hits by the Lady Dees with an infield single that caused some confusion on the Comet infield by McClure and Reber, allowing Ashley Beary to cross home plate with the tying run.
"It's definitely a game of thought. I felt like, with everyone hitting so big, that was a perfect spot at the time," Hoskins said.
Hoskins went from tying the game with a slow grounder in the fourth to snapping that same tie with a long fly ball over the fence in the sixth, giving Albia a 9-6 lead. Cardinal didn't go away, taking advantage of two errors, Hissem's third hit and a two-out single by Riley Bears to pull within a run while putting both the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Madison Diveley nearly came up with her own two-out infield single for the Comets, rolling a ball towards second base that could have allowed Ashlynn Patrick to make a dash from second all the way home to score the tying run. Instead, the ball was kicked by Bears on her way to second base causing the Comet senior to be the 21st and final out of the game.
"Cardinal's got a nice club. They've got kids that can put the ball in play and put the pressure on you for all seven innings," Hill said. "We're fortunate to get out of here with the win."
While Cardinal (4-4, 3-1 SEI south) and Albia (4-2, 3-1 SCC) won't face off against each other on Saturday, both are headed to the Lacey Sports Complex to compete in the Oskaloosa Classic. Before seeking to avenge a 7-2 loss earlier this week to eighth-ranked (2A) Pella Christian, the Lady Dees will first face newly fourth-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame at 11 a.m.
Cardinal, meanwhile, is scheduled to will close the tournament against ninth-ranked (4A) Oskaloosa after facing Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at approximately 12:45 p.m. The Comets may, however, open the tournament on Saturday morning against Pella if EBF is not part of the tournament.
"I may have to find a driver to get us up there in the morning," Morrison joked.