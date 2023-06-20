BUSSEY — The line-up might look different this season.
The results, however, are the same. Twin Cedars is playing the same type of winning softball that lifted them to the program's first-ever state championship last summer.
Jillian French came within an out of pitching a five-inning no-hitter, allowing just two hits in the final inning on the way to a 10-2 Bluegrass Conference win on Friday over Moravia. The Sabers did most of their damage in the fourth inning, putting seven runs on the board on six hits ultimately putting the Mohawks away.
"It was a similar game to when we played (Moravia) at their place," Twin Cedars head coach Zach Dunkin said, referencing an 8-1 Saber win over the Mohawks back on May 26. "We also got off to a slow start in that game. Offensively, it took a while to get our timing down, but we had a couple big innings and enough pitching with Jillian. If we put more than five runs on the board, that's usually going to be enough for us."
Twin Cedars and Moravia were locked in a scoreless tie after four innings in the game on May 26 before the Sabers put eight runs on the board over the final three innings to secure the victory. On Friday, the Sabers and Mohawks were again locked in a scoreless tie into the third inning as Alexa Bedford escaped jams in each of the first two innings, including a bases-loaded jam in the second inning.
"We were holding our own early in the game," Moravia head softball coach Ashley Beals said. "I think we were much more competitive, especially defensively, in this meeting. It was an overall improvement for us."
Despite the improved play, Moravia couldn't hold back the defending 1A state champions for long. French, who set down the first 14 Moravia batters in the pitching circle, opened the bottom of the third inning with a lead-off single setting the table for a three-run rally that finally put the Sabers on top.
Kennedi Ford, running for French, was able to score the first run of the contest on a wild pitch. The Sabers brought in two more runs later in the inning as a two-out fielding error allowed Cristen Durian and Kellie Stevenson to cross home plate, giving Twin Cedars a 3-0 lead.
"I don't remember if we saw Bedford last year or not, but she's got a different pitching motion that takes awhile to get used to," Dunkin said. "It took us one trip through the batting order to start getting comfortable."
Twin Cedars (12-4, 11-0 Bluegrass) broke the game open in the fourth inning. Three straight hits by Rylee Dunkin, Kisha Reed and French got the seven-run rally started.
"It's a completely new team and a completely new atmosphere, but at the same time we have a lot of the same goals that we set for ourselves last year," said Rylee Dunkin, an all-state and all-tournament selection at catcher during last summer's state championship season for the Sabers. "One of the big things we preach as a team is focus and effort. Those are the things we can control every single game. If you do those things, you're going to have success out on the field."
Stevenson added a two-run single during the seven-run rally. Dunkin drove in the final two runs with a triple into deep center, giving the Sabers a 10-0 lead over the Mohawks.
"Having the young players come out here and see what TC softball is all about, they're out here working hard and trying their best. It's not a one-person effort. It takes an entire team to have success."
French went all seven innings in the pitching circle, coming within one batter of a five-inning perfect game before walking Lauren Long. Two fielding errors by the Sabers allowed Long to score, extending the game into the sixth and seventh where the Mohawks (8-15, 5-5 Bluegrass) brought in another run as Destiny Nathaniel doubled and scored on a two-out RBI single by Finley Spencer.
French finished with 13 strikeouts and one walk over seven innings, allowing just two runs on two hits in the contest. French has started in the pitching circle in all 16 games for the Sabers this season, pitching 95 of the team's 98 2/3 innings striking out 115 batters and posting a 1.84 ERA.
"I was a little nervous. Those were big shoes to fill," said French, who is in her first year as a regular varsity starting pitcher for the defending 1A state champions. "At the same time, I'm excited to bring the program up a little more just like last year."
Twin Cedars dropped a tense 5-2 battle with fifth-ranked (2A) Van Meter on Monday. Rylee Dunkin went 3-3 in the loss for the Sabers with a double while scoring both runs against the Bulldogs.
Moravia, meanwhile, dropped an 8-3 decision to Montezuma on Saturday at the Bravette Classic. The Mohawks opened the week on Monday suffering a 14-3 loss to Southeast Warren, who lost the 1A state title game to Twin Cedars last summer.
After returning to Bluegrass Conference play on Tuesday at Mormon Trail, Moravia returns home on Wednesday to host Lamoni. After traveling to Seymour for Bluegrass Conference play on Tuesday, No. 15 (1A) Twin Cedars steps back out of conference for a trip to nearby Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday.
