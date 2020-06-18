MOULTON — Being an eighth-grader, one can understand the pre-game nerves of Gracie Peck.
Peck figured to be even more nervous awaiting her first high school varsity pitching start at Moulton-Udell. Five innings later, Peck cooly clinched a three-hit shut out by striking out Daisy Bradley, lifting visiting Seymour to a 13-0 win over the Eagles.
“For having never pitched varsity before, she did amazing,” Seymour teammate Natalee Watters said. “I was very impressed. She usually gets really nervous before a game. She comes to me a lot. She’s like my little sister in a way. I told her she had this. She sure put them away.”
Peck struck out 12 batters in her maiden voyage as a high school hurler. Seymour improved to 2-0 on the season, and in Bluegrass Conference play, with a pair of shutout wins to open the season. The Warriorettes won 12-0 over Murray on Tuesday with Thayda Houser and Ori Trimble providing Seymour with plenty of pitching depth.
“Thayda has a lot of experience and Ori has really improved since last year,” Watters said. “We have a lot of young kids on team with three eighth-graders out there playing in this game. There’s only three seniors and I’m the only junior, so this is a great start for our season.”
Moulton-Udell, meanwhile, continued to struggle losing their home opener after back-to-back losses on the road to open the season. The Eagles never recovered after allowing three runs in the top of the first with Watters drawing a walk and scoring the first of her four runs for Seymour.
“I know our scores have indicated it, but I feel very positive about the direction we’re headed in,” M-U head softball coach Jason Ogden said. “We’ve got a pretty young team. Even one of our juniors, Karsyn Sebolt, is only in her second year playing softball. She did a great job (making outs on six balls hit to third base) for us.”
Chelsey Boettcher was the only batter to have consistent success off Peck, going 2-2 in the loss. Boettcher is one of just three seniors as Ogden continues to tell his team to stay positive on the field while developing experience on the field.
“You’ve got to stay positive with what you’re doing,” Ogden said. “You can’t really fault anyone when you’ve got a pitcher that performs like Peck. I knew she was going to be good, seeing her pitch in junior high, but she’s definitely put some work in.”
At the plate, Seymour collected 15 hits with catcher Kaitlyn Couchman going 3-4, driving in four runs for the Warrioretts. There was a positive for the Eagles defensively as M-U did not commit an error despite being tested several times.
“You have to take little things away from games like these,” Ogden said. “We’re making some good plays out there, which can be tough when your defense is being asked to make so many plays.”