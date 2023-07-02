Prep softball: EBF edges Eagles in softball postseason opener

EDDYVILLE — Postseason softball got underway on Friday night as a couple of 2A teams clashed in Eddyville with Pella Christian taking on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. It promised to be a high-scoring back and forth affair early with the Rockets escaping some high-pressure situations over the last couple of innings to win 7-4 and eliminate the Eagles.
It was a humid night in Eddyville and the bats got warm early. The Eagles got the top their lineup going with Emri Agre drawing a leadoff walk before advancing to third for Amaia Agre to score her on a squeeze play to opening up the scoring. PC would continue to apply the pressure with another run scoring on a Chloe Snyder RBI single to left.
Now with a two-run lead, it was EBF’s turn at the dish. A leadoff double by Molly Shafer got the Rocket offense started as her twin sister Kate Shafter scored her with an RBI groundout. Whitney Klyn followed that with a double of her own before eventually scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2 after one inning.
PC quickly regained the lead in the second inning with Claire Westerkamp smashing a RBI double to left-center. The Eagles added another run one inning later with another well-executed squeeze play, this time by Jessa De Vries.
The score sat 4-2 in favor of the visitors but EBF was able to get one back with Kate Shafer drawing a leadoff walk and eventually scoring on a PC error.
The Eagles scored in each of the first three inning but EBF pitcher Bella Noble was able to retire them in order for the first time in the fourth which seemed to shift some momentum over to the Rockets.
In the bottom of the fourth, the bottom of the Rocket order would start what would be a big inning for EBF. Lanie Batterson batted a leadoff double and would score with Noble knocking a RBI double into the gap. With one out, PC would elect to intentionally walk Molly Shafer to bring up Kate Shafer with runners on first and second. Kate Shafer would make the Eagles pay by sending one deep to left-center for a two-RBI double to put EBF in front 6-4. PC starting pitcher Emma Eekoff would escape any more damage by stranding runners on second and third after a strikeout and groundout to get out of the inning.
Pella Christian needed to get the sticks back going again and they put themselves in good opportunities to answer in the next two innings. In the top of the fifth, the Eagles got runners on first and second with two outs but couldn’t capitalize. They followed that with their best chance in the sixth inning.
Maddy Van Zee led off the inning with a single while Westerkamp and Emri Agre followed with walks to load the bases with no outs for the heart of the PC lineup. Amaia Agre stepped up to plate and lashed a hard-hit ball towards right field but it would snagged by an outstretched glove of second baseman Kate Shafer, who would quickly turn and fire it to her sister at second to double off the PC runner. Emri Agre would then try to steal second in the next at-bat to put the tying run in scoring position but she would be caught stealing for the final out of the inning after a strong throw from EBF catcher Kaylee Helm.
Just like, what started as a dangerous situation quickly got turned on it’s head and proved to be a huge escape for EBF. The Rockets added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with another RBI hit from Kate Shafer to score her sister.
Pella Christian was down to their final three outs and they needed at least three runs in the seventh. The Eagles would do well to get the tying run at the plate after drawing a couple of walks but a hard-hit line out would find an EBF glove to send the Rockets to the next round and end the Eagles’ season.
Emri Agre, the lone senior on a young team that only had one other upperclassman, finished her final game as an Eagle with three walks. Snyder was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Brynn Roozeboom also had two hits and Amaia Agre, De Vries and Westerkamp all had one RBI. Eekhoff pitched six innings allowing seven runs, four earned, on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
For EBF, Kate Shafer went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and four RBIs. The top three of the Rocket lineup combined to go 6-for-9 with three walks, three doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored. Noble pitched all seven innings allowing four runs, one earned, on six hits with six walks and five strikeouts.
Pella Christian loses one senior in Emri Agre and finishes their season with a 10-28 record. EBF (16-17) advances to the regional quarterfinals where they will travel to face Van Buren (19-7) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
