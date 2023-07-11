IOWA CITY — What a year it was for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont athletic program.
From a run to the state volleyball tournament semifinals in the fall to the school's first trip in over 50 years to the girls state basketball tournament in the winter and a state championship run in the 2A girls 4x400 relay at the state track and field meet this past spring. It's safe to say the Rockets were riding high before softball season even began.
In the end, it took perhaps the best team in Class 2A to prevent EBF from making state tournament runs in at least one sport every season during the 2022-23 academic calendar year. Iowa City Regina struck early, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first three innings, on the way to a 6-2 win over the Rockets in Monday night's Class 2A, Region 7 championship game.
Five more runs, as it turned out, would have sent EBF student athletes to a fourth straight state tournament. Still, the Rockets clinched top-16 finishes in four different sports this year with top-10 finishes in volleyball, basketball and track.
EBF finishes the softball season with a final record of 18-18. Iowa City Regina (27-8) will open play in the Class 2A Iowa High School State Softball Tournament quarterfinals next Tuesday afternoon at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
