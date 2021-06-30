EDDYVILLE — Following a long rain delay for the junior varsity game, and senior night activities, the Cardinal-EBF softball game finally got underway.
"I was a little worried about the rain tonight," quipped the Rockets skipper, Tony Fenton. "The field looked like a lake around game time for the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m."
Eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont would get on the board first in the bottom of the second inning of an 8-1 win over the Comets. Emma Lenox would lead off the inning with a base on balls, then steal second base.
Junior Sarah Schutt then promptly drilled a shot off the left field fence for a double, scoring Lenox for the first run. Following a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Whitney Klyn, Faith Roberts lifted a fly ball to left field as Schutt scored on the sacrifice fly for the second run of the frame.
Cardinal would score their only run on the night in the top of the third inning. Caitlyn Reber drew a walk to lead off the inning as Brinlee Ostrander's sacrifice bunt advanced Reber to second.
Reber would score on a hard hit single by Freshman Emma Becker. The Rockets would counter with a run in the bottom of the third as pitcher Brooklyn Bettis reached on a error and scored on a doulbe by Lillie Hynick.
The Comets were unable to score again on the night, as they did collected six hits on the night, with no more than one hit in each of the innings.
"We left two many runners stranded tonight," noted Comet head coach Sabrina Morrison.
EBF used four hits, a base on balls, and a sacrifice fly by Lenox to pick up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
"We finally got some timely hits tonight," assessed Fenton. "We have been struggling with that aspect."
The Rockets picked up there final runs in the bottom of the sixth on doubles by Davis and Megan Lobberecht. Lobberect, Davis, and Schutt each finished the night with a double and a single credited to each of them. Bettis finished the game with four strikeouts, two base on balls, and surrendered six hits.
Becker led the Comets with two singles, while Reber, Riley Bears, Nicoa McClure also added singles. Alexia McClure added a double for Cardinal.
Cardinal (13-12, 6-4 SEI south) next travels to Danville for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference contest while No. 8 EBF hosts Davis County on Thursday in an important match-up in South Central Conference play. The Rockets (25-7, 6-3 SCC) defeated Davis County 1-0 in a previous match up in Bloomfield.