SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin made her 20 start of her junior season in the pitching circle on Tuesday for the Sigourney softball team.
In her 20th start, Goodwin reached another milestone this season by recording her 10th no-hitter. The all-state hurler set down nine of 10 batters faced against Pekin in a three-inning 16-0 Senior Night win at Schafer Field, coming one wild pitch away from pitching her fifth perfect game of the season.
"It all stems from the work I put in during the offseason," Goodwin said. "I worked a lot harder on different things. It's really starting to show.
"This team is special. We're all playing together. We're really close this year and it shows on the field and in the dugout. We're all supporting each other. It allows you to go out there, relax and have fun."
Goodwin, who recorded her 800th career strikeout earlier this season, wasn't able to completely keep the young Pekin batters from making contact. Katelynn Schultz and Quinnlyn Baker both tried to bunt their way on base in the first inning, forcing Goodwin and senior third baseman Macy Fisch to field the ball to record outs.
Goodwin would strike out six of the next seven Pekin batters over the final two innings. Sigourney never looked back after Kenzi VanDenHeuvel connected on her first of three hits, driving in two of her five runs on a first-inning two-run double for the Savages.
"We know that Carly is great, but we have a lot of confidence in our hitting as a team," Sigourney senior Rain Barthelman said. "We feel like we can dominate on both ends of the field. It's great to get one run, because that's all you need sometimes to win a game, but we know we can do even better and can do better with every game."
Sigourney (22-4) did much better in the second inning, sending all nine batters to the plate twice during a 14-run rally. The Savages showed incredible patience against Pekin eighth-grade pitcher Ezra Parsons, drawing seven walks during the rally.
"Facing a pitcher that is struggling is a little harder because you have to show so much more discipline," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "We talk all the time about hitting a good pitch. Drive a good pitch. Be ready for a good pitch and hit it hard. The girls have to be patient. It's really easy to go up there and start taking those hacks at pitches that wind up above your head just because it looks like a big balloon on its way to the plate."
Pekin ended Sigourney's long rally in spectacular fashion as senior left fielder Sadie Sieren made a diving catch on Fisch's bid for a Senior Night run-scoring hit. The Panthers were set down in order by Goodwin in the top of the third, bringing a quick end to the team's 19th straight loss of the season.
"We have a lot of very young kids that are stepping into new roles playing at a higher level than many of them have played at before," Pekin head softball coach Ashlyn Carrasco said. "They are giving it their all. They are out there trying. You can see some of them that are out there in positions that they wouldn't have been against teams and doing what they can."
Sigourney's four seniors all started and played all three innings on Tuesday. Fisch, Barthelman, Ryleigh VanDenHeuvel and Courtney Hemsley combined to reach base seven times in 11 combined trips to the plate, combining to drive in four runs while combining to score four of Sigourney's 16 runs.
"These seniors mean so much to us. They are so selfless and so dedicated to our team," Streigle said. "They've been part of three South Iowa Cedar League championships. They've been part of a run to a state tournament. They've been through ups and downs with the program from day one and it doesn't change their work ethic. It doesn't matter whether we're winning or losing. The work ethic stays the same. They're always here. They're always working hard and they're always trying to help someone else get better. They are the heart of this program and continue to set that standard for everybody."
Carrasco, who made 31 starts as a pitcher as a freshman and sophomore at Pekin in 2014 and 2015, is hopeful that she'll be able to say the same things about her current younger Panther players in the upcoming years during their Senior Night ceremonies. Despite an 0-19 record, there are signs that those brighter days are coming for Pekin softball.
"I have a few players like that. We've got players constantly asking if they can get out there getting in reps after games and after practices," Carrasco said. "It's nice knowing that we have players on the team that care, want to be successful and want to put in the work to get there over the next couple of years."
Pekin will have one more chance at their first win on Friday as the Panthers travel to Tipton, also 0-19 on the season, for a Class 2A, Region 7 first round contest starting at 7 p.m. Eighth-ranked (1A) Sigourney is off until opening postseason play in the second round of Class 1A, Region 8 against either New London or Holy Trinity searching for three home postseason wins to make their second trip in three years to state.
"Both my sisters (Autumn and Summer) went to state in softball and they loved it," Barthelman said. "Softball was one of their favorite sports. It's one of my favorites. It was so much fun when we made it a couple years ago. Hopefully, we can make it back and go even further."
Sigourney doesn't need to look far for motivation. The Savages could face Twin Cedars in a regional championship rematch after losing in a 7-6 thriller in Bussey last year in a game that ultimately propelled the Sabers to winning the school's first-ever state softball championship.
"It shows us just how much potential we had last year and still have this year," Barthelman said. "We've improved so much from last season. If we can almost beat a team that went on to win a state championship last year, we can go just as far this year."
