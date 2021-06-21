OSKALOOSA — It was a toasty Saturday with a handful of ranked teams coming to town for the Oskaloosa Indian Softball Classic on Father’s Day weekend.
Fairfield, ranked 10th in Class 4A, split a pair of games at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex, winning 5-3 over Creston behind an incredible effort in the pitching circle by Coty Engle before falling 11-5 to second-ranked (4A) Carlisle. Engle struck out 19 batters against the Panthers, overcoming three unearned runs allowed.
Hannah Simpson doubled twice and scored twice for the Trojans (13-9) against Creston. Emersyn Manley added two hits and drove in two runs for Fairfield against the Panthers before driving in two runs and scoring once in the loss to the second-ranked Wildcats.
Sigourney dropped a pair of contests at Osklaoosa, falling 8-1 to Carlisle and 5-1 to Knoxville. Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore collected both hits against the second-ranked Wildcats with Goodwin driving Rain Barthelman for Sigourney's only run against Carlisle while Madi Richard recorded one of four hits for the 10th-ranked (1A) Savages (14-8) against Knoxville and scored the run scored in the final game of the tournament for Sigourney.
Before facing off Monday in a battle for the South Central Conference lead, fifth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and 13th-ranked (3A) Albia each took part in the Indian Classic on Saturday. Albia picked up an impressive split, knocking off fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame 4-2 after falling just short of second-ranked Collins-Maxwell, 3-2, in a battle of the Class 3A and 1A state champions.
Addison Halstead allowed just two runs on seven hits over seven innings for the Lady Dees in the win over the Falcons. Allison Major had two hits and drove in two runs to help No. 12 Albia split on Saturday.
Mackenna Jones struck out 10 batters against Collins-Maxwell, allowing just three hits and one earned run. Sydney Hoskins doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Dees, helping Albia (12-5) rally after allowing three runs in the opening inning.
EBF (20-4) was shut out by Sterling Berndt on two hits in the opening game at Oskaloosa, suffering a 9-0 loss to sixth-ranked (1A) Wayne. The Rockets. Megan Lobberecht drove in two runs while Taylor Kerby collected two hits and scored a run for EBF in a 6-3 loss to eighth-ranked (2A) Van Meter in Indian Classic finale.