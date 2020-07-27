FORT DODGE — So many things have to go right for a team to embark on a winning streak.
The cruel reality about sports is, so many things that go right during a winning streak can suddenly go so wrong to snap it.
Such was the case on Monday afternoon on the Veterans Diamond in the Class 4A state softball quarterfinals. Third-ranked Fairfield’s run of 22 straight wins came to an end as eighth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes held on for a 7-5 win, sending the Trojans home with a 24-2 record and just one game played in the 2020 Iowa Girls High School State Softball Tournament.
“We had chances. We had a number of runners on base and everyone in our line-up can hit the ball pretty well,” Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. “Delaney Breen, hitting No. 8 in the line-up, had a big hit to bring in a run. Destiny Gridley, hitting No. 9, had a big sac fly and got a hit to get a rally started for us.
“We had people throughout the line-up that could hit, but in crucial times, we didn’t quite come through with that one big hit we really needed.”
Fairfield had chances to completely erase what had been a 6-2 lead for Dallas Center-Grimes, scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth to pull within a run without recording an out. The Trojans had the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second with nobody out and would put the tying run on base in each of the final two innings.
Those runners would stay on base. Lani Gannon struck out two batters and coaxed a fly out by Danielle Breen to left that left Coty Engle only able to bluff a move home with the tying run at third base in the fifth. Engle grounded out to third with two on in the sixth before Delaney Breen lined out to first in the seventh when an extra base-hit might have tied the game or even a home run would have won it for the Trojans.
“We just tried to get one run at a time and kept getting runners on,” Fairfield sophomore Hannah Simpson said. “I was trying to do everything I could to keep the team going. I’m sure everyone else was too. If we get down, we’re going to get ourselves back up.
“We were trying our best to make a dream come true. It’s tough, but it’s a good experience.”
The experience started off well for Fairfield, scoring the first two runs off the Fillies in the second inning. Peyton McCabe drew a lead-off walk, reached second on a fielders’ choice gone awry and scored on an RBI single by Delaney Breen. Danielle Breen, who reached on the fielder’s choice, eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Gridley, giving Fairfield a 2-0 lead.
Through the first 24 games of the season, that lead would have been enough for Allison Rebling to protect. Monday, however, was different.
Rebling struggled to find the strike zone consistently, resulting in six walks over seven innings. Three of those walks came in the third setting up Kamryn O’Brien for an RBI single and the big blow of the game, a bases-clearing double by Molly Cooney into the left-field corner that put the Fillies up 4-2.
“When she walked a few batters, that sort of rattled her confidence a little bit,” Bradfield said of Rebling. “She came out of it as the game went along and threw well after that. It was a good inning for them, not so good for us.”
Shay Drish, Fairfield’s normally sure-handed senior shortstop, also had two uncharacteristic errors in the final three innings. Drish could not corral a hard grounder by Kylie Merical with two outs in the fifth and the bases loaded, allowing the Fillies to add to more runs to their lead.
Those runs proved to be pivotal as Fairfield started their comeback in the fifth with hits by Gridley and Simpson bracketing three consecutive walks. Simpson led Fairfield with two hits in her state tournament debut, including a double in the seventh in which the sophomore first baseman again overcame a torn quadriceps, sliding into second to give Fairfield a chance to tie the game with one swing in the seventh.
“It still hurts right now,” Simpson said of the injury that she has played with throughout the season. “In that situation, you just have to block it out. You have to convince yourself you’re not in any pain.”
McCabe, who doubled earlier in the game, drew a walk to put the tying run on base. Both Jenna Norris and Danielle Breen, representing potential game-winning runs at the plate, grounded into near double-plays before Delaney Breen’s last swing found the glove of a diving O’Brien at first.
“Our team has character rather they would have gotten beat 10-0 or 7-5,” Bradfield said. “I told the girls that this will be one of those years that was not only fun because we won, but it was fun because the kids have great attitudes. Nobody complained about playing time. Everybody knew their place on the team. Some of the younger people are going to have to step up next year.”
The Trojans lost Rebling, who finishes her senior season in the pitching circle with a 13-2 record, as well as Drish and Gridley. Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9) will face Winterset on Wednesday in the Class 4A state semifinals at Iowa Central Field starting at 11:30 a.m.