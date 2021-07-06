Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.