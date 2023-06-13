BLOOMFIELD — It was only five years ago that the Davis County softball program were struggling just to compete.
Now, the Mustangs are competing and thriving at an elite level this season. Davis County resides in the top five of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A statewide rankings with a spotless record of 14-0 after holding off Cardinal on Tuesday for a 5-4 South Central Conference road win, the fourth one-run victory already this month for the fifth-ranked (3A) Mustangs.
"You have to put yourselves in those situations in order to grow. That's why we put together one of the toughest schedules in the state," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "There's not an off night in our conference. You throw in some good teams in non-conference play. Those are the type of teams you're going to see at the end of the season.
"It's all about being comfortable in uncomfortable situations. When we start to become comfortable and do the right things when those times come up, those are going to be the teams that are going to be the ones left standing in the end."
The Mustangs broke through last season, making it to the state softball tournament for the first time in program history. Davis County finished tied for fifth in eight-team 3A field, finishing the season pulling off a thrilling 12-11 eight-inning win over Dubuque Wahlert on a two-run walk-off home run by Rachel McFarland.
Davis County hasn't lost since. So far this season, the Mustangs have proven they can come through in the clutch winning 1-0 in a top-10 South Central Central Conference showdown with Albia on a fifth-inning home run by Sophia Young and a complete-game shutout by senior pitcher Madeline Barker to open the month of June.
Just two days later, the Mustangs faced an even tougher challenge to their unbeaten record in the championship game of their inaugural home tournament against another top-10 opponent. Seventh-ranked (1A) Wayne jolted Barker midway through the championship game with the Mustangs with a fourth-inning home run by Izzie Moore and an RBI double by Clara O'Brien in the fifth giving the Falcons a 3-1 lead.
"I really had to stay mentally strong at that point," Barker said. "I needed to make sure I was throwing the right pitches and throwing them well. I needed to keep their hits down. I had faith that we could come back, so to give us the best chance possible, I needed to keep (Wayne) where they were at."
Davis County completed its first comeback win of the season by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh against Wayne. The Mustangs never gave up an out in the final inning, using a walk and three straight hits culminating with a walk-off RBI single by Kaitlyn Olinger finishing a big day at the plate that included her second home run of the season that answered Moore's homer briefly tying the game at 1-1.
"The mindset changed for me in that game," Olinger said. "I knew how much our team needed something. I knew I needed to step up. We've been playing really well this season and we're going to continue it."
Olinger has delivered the most dramatic hit of the season thus far for the Mustangs with the only walk-off hit for Davis County so far. While it hasn't been quite as a dramatic, Davis County has fought their way to several gutsy wins over the past week edging defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars 3-0 on a two-hit shutout by Barker with 16 strikeouts against the Sabers, the first of three shutouts pitched in the past eight days by the Davis County ace hurler.
"I like to stay ahead in the count. I like to make sure that I'm throwing strikes," Barker said. "It's just a matter of spinning it good. Myself and my pitching coach worked on a lot of different stuff over the winter. I think that's given me a lot of confidence. We've perfected my spins and added a new pitch for this season."
Davis County's second comeback win of the season came in a 2-1 win over 14th-ranked (3A) Chariton last Thursday after back-to-back doubles by McKenzie Snook and Addie McGee in the very first inning gave the Chargers a quick 1-0 lead. Barker would allow just three more hits the rest of the game, allowing Davis County to answer in the fourth on Olinger's third home run of the season.
"Playing hard teams will be good for us in the long run. We're going to get better from winning games like these," Olinger said. "When you come through in a big moment like that for your teammates, it's an extra-special feeling."
Davis County's most recent win came in a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Cardinal, taking advantage of three errors in the sixth inning to put three runs on the board to snap a scoreless tie before a pair of Mustang errors aided Cardinal's own three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. For the second time this month, Young stepped up to deliver a huge home run driving a two-out pitch over the fence in center to bring in the two runs that would ultimately prove to be too much for the Comets (5-10, 1-5 SCC) to overcome.
"For a lot of these girls, they're enjoying every pitch and every game," Dunlavy said. "We've got seven seniors on our team and, aside from Madeline, none of them are going on to play college softball. This is this their last opportunity to play softball together and they're choosing to enjoy it."
Up next for fifth-ranked (3A), unbeaten Davis County is a trip to 15th-ranked (4A) Knoxville on Friday for another key battle for the SCC softball title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.