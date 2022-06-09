OTTUMWA — On Tuesday night, Amber Shotts made noise at the plate delivering a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to close out a thrilling non-conference doubleheader with Burlington.
On Wednesday, Shotts made more noise in the dugout during a dominant CIML Metro conference sweep of Des Moines North. After collecting an RBI single in the middle of a 16-run rally during the second inning of game one, Shotts led the cheers from the dugout as many of teammates got to step up during a 17-0 win in the nightcap, giving Ottumwa a season-best third consecutive victory.
"I've always been a really loud, boisterous person," Shotts said. "Being a catcher, you get really good at communicating and talking. I'm always trying to whip everybody into it and get them into the game by being as loud as I can."
Jocelyn Ware, one of the familiar faces in the starting line-up for the Bulldogs, led Ottumwa against the Polar Bears with four hits going 2-2 in each game before being lifted early in game two after driving in three runs and scoring four times. Watching the final two innings from the bench allowed Ware to join in on the fun that included cheers of encouragement and an exchange of colorful hats amongst the players.
"It all kind of starts with Amber and we just kind of follow her," Ware said. "It's such a fun dugout to be in. We've done a really good job this year being loud and having a lot of energy."
Jordan Pauls matched Ware and Emma Strayer by driving in three runs, slugging her team-leading third home run during the 16-run rally in game one. Nine different Bulldogs collected a hit in the opener with 10 different players scoring a run and eight different players collecting at least one RBI.
More players stepped up in game two as Ottumwa (5-5, 3-1 CIML Metro) spread the wealth, scoring 12 runs in the opening inning and five more runs in the second. Addison Ransom and Anna Wellings each scored three times, as did Ella Allar, while Ella Thompson had a bases-clearing double to close out the Metro sweep.
"What's really nice about this team is how supportive of each other. That doesn't always happen," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "They're always happy of everyone's accomplishments. We challenge the girls in every game to be loud no matter who we're playing and what the score is. I think the girls are doing a really good job of that so far this season."