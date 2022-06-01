SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin opened her sophomore season in the pitching circle allowing two runs on four hits against English Valleys.
In seven innings, the Bears had seven batters that successfully reached base against the Sigourney hurler. Since then, Goodwin has allowed just five runners to reach base in her last four starts, including just one base runner over the last three games.
Goodwin polished off her second straight perfect game on Tuesday night, retiring all 12 Tri-County batters in a 12-0 South Iowa Cedar League win for the seventh-ranked (1A) Savages. Goodwin struck out seven batters, brining her season total to 52 strikeouts in 23 innings.
Goodwin pitched a three-inning perfect game Friday in Sigourney's 18-0 SICL win over Keota, striking out all nine Eagles in the victory. Josephine Moore added a home run, driving in four runs while scoring twice as Sigourney followed up a five-run opening frame on Friday with 10 runs in the top of the second.
Sigourney drew seven walks and had four runners that were hit by pitches in the 12-run win over Tri-County on Tuesday. Ava Fisch went 2-3 at the top of the batting order for the Savages, scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Despite having her streak of perfection stopped by Belle Plaine on Wednesday, Goodwin appeared poised to secure Sigourney's sixth straight win retiring 12 of the first 13 batters faced through the first four innings of an SICL showdown at Belle Plaine. Despite finishing with 14 strikeouts in seven innings, Goodwin and the Savages suffered their first loss as the Plainsmen capitalized on a pair of errors and the only two hits allowed by the Sigourney ace to rally for a 3-2 win on Wednesday night.
Sigourney (5-1, 4-1 SICL) will host English Valleys on Friday at Schafer Field in a rematch of the season opener for both teams.