SIGOURNEY — As Colfax-Mingo and Sigourney prepared to take the field for the 10th inning on Monday night, a smile broke out across the face of Shelly Streigle.
The head coach of the ninth-ranked (1A) Savages had just one question for her team.
"Don't you just love games like this?"
Sigourney players were much more in love with the South Iowa Cedar League battle just a few innings later. Josephine Moore sent the 250th pitch of the game sailing over the fence in left at Schafer Field for a lead-off, walk-off home run that finally closed out a 1-0 win in 12 innings for the Savages over the Tigerhawks in an instant classic on Monday night.
"I love a good competition. I love a good game. It gets your adrenaline going," Streigle said. "You have to enjoy those moments where you're put in tough situations. Colfax-Mingo is a great team with great hitters and a great pitcher. I was looking forward to this one all day.
"I love a close game. It brings out your character. Are you going to shrink down and give up? What kind of player do you want to be? I've always enjoyed those moments."
Despite ultimately giving up the winning home run, Kylie Doty produced a fantastic night in the pitching circle for Colfax-Mingo striking out six batters while scattering six hits taking a no-hitting into the bottom of the seventh. On any other night, Doty's gem truly would have stood out.
Carly Goodwin, however, was able to top it. The Sigourney sophomore continued her remarkable season and career by allowing just two hits over 12 innings, retiring the first 19 Tigerhawks of the game while finishing with two-hit shutout that included an incredible 25 strikeouts, vaulting Goodwin's season total to 119 moving into second statewide only two strikeouts behind Logan-Magnolia sophomore Abby Hiatt's state-leading 121 strikeouts on the season.
"I remember last year against Colfax-Mingo we lost 2-0. I walked a girl and Kylie hit the walk-off home run against us," Goodwin said. "I knew this was going to be a tough game. I knew I had to be on my A-game pitching. Kylie pitched a great game. I was encouraging the girls after the sixth inning thinking we might just have one more inning left. After the adrenaline really kicked in during the 10th inning, I could have gone several more innings."
Goodwin came within inches of taking a perfect game into the bottom of the seventh, narrowly nipping Carley Underwood on an inside pitch with one out in the final inning of regulation. Underwood nearly made Goodwin pay, however, stealing second and third base giving the Tigerhawks a chance to snap the scoreless tie.
Caylee Cunningham, already a strikeout victim twice in game against Goodwin, tried to put the pressure on the Savages with a bunt in hopes of bringing Underwood home with two outs. Goodwin showed just as much poise fielding her position, fielding the ball and firing to first for the final out as Underwood dashed home hoping for a mistake.
"I had confidence in my teammates that we'd find a way to get that final out," Goodwin said. "Even if she (Underwood) does score there, we have to score a run anyways if we wanted to win. It was kind of up to us to see what our bats could do."
Sigourney (7-3, 6-1 SICL) would have the best chance of regulation to end the game after back-to-back hits by Rain Barthelman and Moore put runners at the corners with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh. Macy Fisch's squeeze bunt attempt, however, popped up in the air resulting in a catch, a look back to third and throw to first by Colfax-Mingo catcher Madison Stackhouse to retire courtesy runner Amiya Smallwood helping Doty to work out of the threat by striking out Courtney Hemsley to force extra innings.
"We put the ball in play, just at a lot of people," Striegle said. "I thought after that hit by Jo in the seventh we were going to finally score. It just didn't work out that way. You just have to keep believing, keep fighting and dig deep for what you've got."
Sigourney continued to find hits in extra innings with at least one hit in each extra frame, including a pair of singles from Goodwin. The Tigerhawks (5-3, 4-1 SICL) kept the game going making plays behind Doty including a force out of Goodwin in the eighth and a throw for the final out in the ninth by Trinity Smith who replaced Underwood after the starting shortstop was injured running the bases in the seventh.
Joslyn Chadwick also made three key outs in extra innings for Colfax-Mingo, including a diving catch in foul territory in the 10th to retire Kenzi VanDenHeuvel after Goodwin's second hit. Sigourney's defense answered playing errorless softball for 12 full innings with Moore, Goodwin's cousin, making a key play of her own from behind the plate throwing out Doty trying to steal second base after connecting on Colfax-Mingo's second hit of the game in the top of the 12th.
"Josephine is another one of those kids that works hard on and off the field trying to perfect her game and get better all the time," Streigle said. "She wasn't prepared to go behind the plate to catch this year. We just kind of looked at her and told her we needed someone that can hold Carly. She's got a stronger arm. She told us she'd do it. We haven't practiced everything she'll see as a catcher, but she's here for the team."
Moore was there leading off the 12th after putting the ball in play four times off Doty with two groundouts, a foul out to first and her seventh-inning single. Doty's first pitch to Moore in her fifth encounter with the Sigourney freshman resulted in the game-winning drive over the fence that finally sent the Savages out on the field to celebrate a memorable win.
"We've got a great connection being cousins, but it shows just how much Josephine loves this team and loves the game of softball that she would step up for us like this," Goodwin said. "She's never caught before and she's doing a great job. She came up with the biggest hit of the night when we really needed it. I couldn't be more proud of her."
"That smile on Josephine's face wasn't just that she was proud of that hit, but she was here for the team and excited for the team to win," Streigle added.
Sigourney returns to Schafer Field on Wednesday night to host North Mahaska in SICL action starting at 6 p.m.