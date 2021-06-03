PEKIN – The Pekin softball certainly made an impression on a team with aspirations of winning a conference title this summer.
The Panthers certainly made an impression on fans of the Highland Huskies on Thursday night. Grace Batcheller needed every one of her 14 strikeouts to clinch a 3-2 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win for the Huskies, retiring the final 10 hitters including four straight strikeouts to close out what Highland fans called their team's "closest win of the year."
"It feels good considering we're a pretty young team," Pekin catcher Emi Zook said. "We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen. It actually feels really good to play that well."
Zook gave Pekin an opening jolt, driving a pitch deep to left that just stayed fair while sailing well over the fence. The first home run of the season by any Panther hitter gave Pekin a 2-1 lead in the very first inning.
"I just swing the bat and whatever happens happens," Zook said. "It felt pretty good when I hit it. I can usually tell when it's going to be a good hit."
Zook was also responsible with erasing two potential runs for Highland (6-1, 5-0 SEI north), throwing out Sara Burton on a double steal in the first inning before catching Kayla Cerny leading off third base with two outs in the second. While Highland was able to tie the game at 2-2 in the third on a one-out RBI single by Abbi Stansky, the Panthers made several key defensive plays to keep the Huskies off the scoreboard including a snag in the pitching circle by Brooke Miller in the third, a diving catch by shortstop Claire Roth to end the fifth and another diving catch at second base by Alex Parsons to open the top of the sixth.
"Brooke's been throwing really well. She doesn't walk very many and, while she doesn't strike out a lot of hitters, she makes them put the ball in play and our defense is playing pretty well behind her," Pekin head softball coach Shelby Atwood said. "We're coming along as a team. We're just three games into the season. We've got a good line-up. We just haven't played as many games as other teams, but that's just the luck of the draw right now. That will come around."
Batcheller responded after allowing Zook's two-run homer, retiring seven straight batters until Zook struck again with a lead-off single in the fourth. Pekin had three hits in the inning, but the Huskies were able to catch Sabrina Reneker trying to steal second running for Zook to keep the Panthers from snapping the lead on back-to-back two-outs hits by Kendyl Noel and Claire Roth.
Zook wasn't the only Panther to make very solid contact against Batcheller. Miller had a double to center in the first inning after Zook's homer while Erika Coleman made a bid for an early run-scoring hit, flying out to deep left in the first.
Hannah Lucas, however, came as close as any Pekin hitter to snapping the tie in the late innings. With two outs in the fifth, Lucas drilled a ball that traveled well over the tree line beyond the outfield fence.
Unlike Zook's deep fly to left, however, the ball hit in the fifth by Lucas would drift just foul before leaving the park. Batcheller came back two pitches later to strike out Lucas for a third time, narrowly preserving the 2-2 tie.
"It was foul, but Hannah put a big swing on it," Atwood said. "That's what I like to see. That's another senior that will do great things as the season goes along."
Pekin came within an out of taking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh with a chance to walk-off with their first win of the season. Sara Burton reached third on a groundout after doubling with one out and scored as the first two-out pitch to Stansky from Miller got away from Zook, allowing Burton to dash home with what proved to be the winning run in Highland's first game decided by less than a seven-run margin.
It was one of the few mistakes made by Miller, who fell to 0-3 on the season despite giving Pekin a chance to win all three starts in the pitching circle early in her sophomore season. Miller not only made plays and key pitches, but kept her team loose talking throughout the game with Zook and even sharing a few laughs, including a few good-natured ribs with Noel after the Panther first baseman tripped over the base and fell while making a catch in the top of the fifth.
"They're best friends, so it was alright," Zook said with a smile. "It all keeps us pretty loose out there. It's a lot different than last year. Our pitchers hardly ever talked last year. This year, Brooke has us all out there talking to let everyone know where we need to go with the ball."
Pekin (0-3, 0-2 SEI north) heads north of Kalona seeking their first win of the season. The Panthers take on Hillcreat Academy in conference play on Friday.