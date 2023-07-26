OTTUMWA — For the second consecutive year, the Sigourney Savages placed three players on the Class 1A South Central All-District team.
Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore were named all-district teammates for the second straight year. Senior Rain Barthelman, who made caught the final out of Sigourney's 2-0 win over Southeast Warren at the Class 1A State Softball Tournament last Wednesday, joined Goodwin and Moore on the Iowa Girls High School Coaches' Association all-district team.
Goodwin closed out a career year with a complete-game three-hit shutout against Southeast Warren in the 1A state consolation game. The future Northern Iowa Panther recorded a 23-3 pitching record posting a state-low 0.19 ERA over 144 2/3 innings, finishing second overall in the state striking out a career-high 325 batters over 26 pitching appearances, all starts for the Savages.
Goodwin will enter her senior season with 963 career strikeouts, putting the 1,000 career-strikeout milestone in range heading into senior season. The Sigourney junior also led the Savages at the plate with 42 hits including nine doubles, three home runs, 41 runs driven in and 33 runs scored. In her second state tournament appearance, Goodwin didn't allow an earned run in 14 2/3 innings giving up just four hits to eventual 1A state champion North Linn striking out 12 batters against the Lynx in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Moore, Goodwin's catcher and cousin, started all 32 games for the 27-5 Savages drawing a team-leading 17 walks while joining Goodwin and Kenzi VanDenHuevel in collecting 40 hits during the season at the plate for Sigourney. Barthelman also started in all 32 games in the outfield, matching teammate Ava Fisch in scoring a team-leading 41 runs and 34 singles while finishing second on the team with 12 stolen bases.
Twin Cedars had three players named to the Class 1A South Central IGCA All-District team while Zach Dunkin was named all-district coach of the year for the second straight season. Rylee Dunkin and Jillian French were selected to the all-district team for the second straight year for the Sabers while Kisha Reed earned her first all-district selection.
Dunkin led the Sabers to the regional finals for the second straight year after guiding Twin Cedars to the program's first state title last summer. Despite losing several key seniors, including Jack North award recipient Grace Bailey and all-district selection Ali Mockenhaupt, Dunkin led Twin Cedars to a 21-6 record including a perfect run to the Bluegrass Conference championship.
French stepped into a new role this season, taking over the in the pitching circle for Bailey and Mockenhaupt, started and pitched in all 27 games throwing in 161 of the Sabers' 164 2/3 innings posting a 1.96 ERA while striking out 186 batters allowing a .202 batting average to opponents and hitting a team-leading 30 singles at the plate. Dunkin, back behind the plate for all 27 games for the second straight year, led the Sabers at the plate with 50 hits, 50 runs scored, five home runs, nine doubles, 20 walks, a .595 batting average, a .676 on-base percentage, a 1.143 slugging percentage and a state-leading 11 triples.
Reed, starting all 27 games for the Sabers, led Twin Cedars with 36 runs driven in. Tri-County senior Delaine Little also earned 1A South Central all-district honors after leading the Trojans to a winning 12-10 season coming within one run (5-4) of knocking off the defending state champion Sabers in the regional semifinals leading the Trojans with 27 hits, nine doubles, four home runs and 18 runs driven in.
In Class 3A, the Davis County Mustangs had senior teammates Sophia Young and Madeline Barker named to the IGCA All-Southeast district team with Coach of the Year honors going to Zach Dunlavy. In his seventh season at the helm of the Mustangs, Dunlavy guided Davis County to a second straight state tournament berth and a 25-5 overall record that included a second straight South Central Conference championship while earning his 100th career coaching win.
Barker, a signee at Simpson College, finished career with every program record for pitching. Besides going 24-3 this season in the circle with 262 strikeouts, Barker also led the Mustangs in hitting with a .400 batting average and a .450 on-base percentage.
Young, meanwhile, finished her career at Davis County as the career record-holder in at-bats, hits, home runs and stolen bases. This season, Young led Davis County with 42 hits, nine home runs, 31 runs driven in, 29 runs scored and a .694 slugging percentage.
Albia teammates Ashley Beary and Sydney Hoskins were also named to the Class 3A IGCA All-Southeast district team. Beary hit a team-leading four home runs, including a two-out solo round-tripper in the first inning against Williamsburg that proved to be the only run allowed by the eventual 3A state champion Raiders at the state tournament, while Hoskins earned a spot on the all-district team for a second straight year catching all 31 games for future Grand View Viking Addison Halstead helping the Lady Dees return to state for the first time since winning the 3A state title in 2020.
Centerville junior Kiera Klum and Fairfield senior Coty Engle each earned selections to the 3A IGCA All-Southeast District team. Klum led Centerville to a nine-win improvement with 36 hits, 11 doubles, four home runs, 18 runs driven in, a .450 batting average, a .532 on-base percentage, a .762 slugging percentage and shared team-high honors with 24 runs scored.
Engle, meanwhile, led Fairfield with 30 hits, 30 runs scored, a .390 batting average, a .561 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage at the plate. In the pitching circle, Engle went 10-8 with 103 strikeouts over 117 2/3 innings.
Three area players made the Class 2A All-Southeast district team. Cardinal junior pitcher Nicoa McClure after pitching 186 innings over 28 starts in the pitching circle, striking out 152 batters, while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore Molly Shafer earned all-district honors leading the Rockets with 51 hits, 42 runs scored, 17 doubles, a .418 batting average, a .474 on-base percentage and a .680 batting average leading the Rockets to an 18-18 record and a spot in the 2A regional finals.
Van Buren County senior Annabelle Cormier earned all-district honors for the 19-8 Warriors.
