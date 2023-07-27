OTTUMWA — Family members off the field.
Now, all-state teammates on it.
Sigourney cousins and batterymates Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore were named first-team all-state selections in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls Coaches' Association. Goodwin and Moore were two of 14 area players to earn all-state honors by the IGCA and two of the five area players to earn first-team all-state honors.
Goodwin closed out a career year with a complete-game three-hit shutout against Southeast Warren in the 1A state consolation game. The future Northern Iowa Panther recorded a 23-3 pitching record posting a state-low 0.19 ERA over 144 2/3 innings, finishing second overall in the state striking out a career-high 325 batters over 26 pitching appearances, all starts for the Savages all coming with Moore serving as her starting catcher.
"I couldn't have done any of this without Josephine," Goodwin said. "Josephine and I have that connection. She's just as happy when I get those strikeouts as I am. Those are big outs."
Goodwin will enter her senior season with 963 career strikeouts, putting the 1,000 career-strikeout milestone in range heading into senior season. The Sigourney junior also led the Savages at the plate with 42 hits including nine doubles, three home runs, 41 runs driven in and 33 runs scored. In her second state tournament appearance, Goodwin didn't allow an earned run in 14 2/3 innings giving up just four hits to eventual 1A state champion North Linn striking out 12 batters against the Lynx in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Moore, Goodwin's catcher and cousin, started all 32 games for the 27-5 Savages drawing a team-leading 17 walks while joining Goodwin and Kenzi VanDenHuevel in collecting 40 hits during the season at the plate for Sigourney. Rain Barthelman also, who joined Moore and Goodwin on the IGCA Class 1A All-Southeast District team, started in all 32 games in the outfield, matching teammate Ava Fisch in scoring a team-leading 41 runs and 34 singles while finishing second on the team with 12 stolen bases.
Twin Cedars had three players named to the Class 1A IGCA All-State teams. Rylee Dunkin earned first-team all-state honors for the second straight year South Central IGCA All-District team while Zach Dunkin was named all-district coach of the year for the second straight season. Rylee Dunkin and Jillian French were selected to the all-district team for the second straight year for the Sabers while Kisha Reed earned her first all-district selection.
Dunkin led the Sabers to the regional finals for the second straight year after guiding Twin Cedars to the program's first state title last summer. The Saber senior catcher led the Sabers at the plate with 50 hits, 50 runs scored, five home runs, nine doubles, 20 walks, a .595 batting average, a .676 on-base percentage, a 1.143 slugging percentage and a state-leading 11 triples.
Jillian French earned Class 1A IGCA second-team all-state honors for Twin Cedars, starting and pitching in all 27 games for the Sabers throwing in 161 of a possible 164 2/3 innings posting a 1.96 ERA while striking out 186 batters allowing a .202 batting average to opponents and hitting a team-leading 30 singles at the plate. Kisha Reed earned third-team all-state honors after leading Twin Cedars with 36 runs driven in.
Davis County senior pitcher Madeline Barker and Albia junior Sydney Hoskins were named to the IGCA's Class 3A All-State first team. Barker, a signee at Simpson College, finished career with every program record for pitching for the Mustangs leading Davis County to a second straight state tournament appearance going 24-3 this season in the circle with 262 strikeouts along with a team-leading .400 batting average and a .450 on-base percentage.
Hoskins earned first-team all-state honors in 3A catching all 31 games for the Lady Dees, helping Albia return to state for the first time since winning the 2020 state championship. Albia senior Ashley Beary, who led the Lady Dees with four home runs, and Davis County's top all-around hitter Sophia Young (42 hits, nine home runs, 31 runs driven in, 29 runs scored, .694 slugging percentage) were named to the Class 3A All-State second team.
Centerville junior Kiera Klum and Fairfield senior Coty Engle each earned selections to the 3A IGCA All-State third team. Klum led Centerville to a nine-win improvement with 36 hits, 11 doubles, four home runs, 18 runs driven in, a .450 batting average, a .532 on-base percentage, a .762 slugging percentage and shared team-high honors with 24 runs scored.
Engle, meanwhile, led Fairfield with 30 hits, 30 runs scored, a .390 batting average, a .561 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage at the plate. In the pitching circle, Engle went 10-8 with 103 strikeouts over 117 2/3 innings.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore Molly Shafer earned Class 2A second-team all-state honors from the IGCA honors after leading the Rockets with 51 hits, 42 runs scored, 17 doubles, a .418 batting average, a .474 on-base percentage and a .680 batting average. Van Buren County senior Annabelle Cormier joined Shafer on the 2A all-state second team after helping lead the Warriors to a 19-8 record.
Ottumwa senior Ashlynn Sheets earned third-team all-state honors in Class 5A by the IGCA. Sheets, who is headed to Indian Hills, earned first-team all-conference honors in the south division of the Iowa Alliance after picking up a team-leading 11 wins in the pitching circle with a team-leading 3.02 ERA and 114 strikeouts, second-most in the conference only to Des Moines Lincoln junior Caedence Risius.
