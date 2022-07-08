URBANDALE — Down six runs with six outs left on the road in the postseason.
Having to overcome those type of odds, many softball players might start to let a little bit of doubt creep into their minds.
Jordan Pauls is not one of those players. Neither were the rest of her Ottumwa High School softball teammates on Thursday as the Bulldogs nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages at Gary Page Field erasing a 6-0 Urbandale lead in what turned into a Class 5A, Region 4 thriller.
"The only thought in my head was that we were going to win," Pauls said after starting and finishing a six-run game-tying rally in the sixth with a pair of hits for the Bulldogs. "Towards the end, all that was on my mind was we have to make the catches and we have to make the hits. We have to go right now."
Ottumwa set aside five innings of frustration that included no runs despite at least one hit in every inning with six runners left stranded on base scoring six runs on nine hits in the sixth inning alone. After stranding the potential go-ahead run at third in each of the final two innings, however, Urbandale was able to secure the win with a two-out rally that ended with a seeing-eye single back up the middle by Breckin Geiser that brought home Isabella Oberbroeckling in the bottom of the seventh lifting the J-Hawks to a 7-6 walk-off win bringing Ottumwa's thrilling softball season to a heartbreaking end.
"We've always come back this whole season. We always come back in the last two innings," Ottumwa senior catcher Amber Shotts said. "One lucky hit came back to get us at the end, but we came back and stayed positive. We came together as a team regardless of the outcome."
Urbandale, meanwhile, led right from the start jumping out to a 3-0 lead without recording an out with Tatum Johnson drove a 1-2 pitch over the fence in left for a three-run home run as the J-Hawks seemed to find the big hits that eluded the Bulldogs despite continuous solid contact.
"This season has proven to me that nothing surprises me with this group," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "We've come back and scored a lot of runs before. It was a positive that we were putting the ball in play with hard contact early. It just wasn't falling for us in those early innings. The girls kept their attitudes positive and kept cheering in the dugout. They kept picking each other up. It doesn't surprise me at all that we were able to come back."
With just two innings left in their season, Pauls stepped up to connect on a single to open the top of the sixth. Ashlynn Sheets followed with a single of her own as the bats and the dugout for Ottumwa began to come to life.
"I trust in my team that we would do what needed to be done," Shotts said. "That's how it's been all season for us. We were looking at it as 0-0 the whole time. We just wanted to put in our best effort each time up."
Even after Geiser robbed Samantha Weeks of a chance to collect Ottumwa's third straight hit to open the sixth with a diving catch in foul territory, the Bulldogs kept fighting back. Seven straight hits including an RBI single by Emma Strayer and a two-run pinch-hit single by Sydney Rockhold brought the Bulldogs all the way back.
Ella Allar led Ottumwa with three hits in the postseason contest, including a two-run double to fence with the bases loaded that gave the Bulldogs a chance to tie the game with one out. Urbandale (14-24) would catch Jocelyn Ware at home trying to score the tying run, but Ottumwa kept right on fighting tying the game on a two-out RBI double by Pauls.
"I want to say that I was looking for a base hit, but I was looking for something in the outfield," Pauls said. "I just wanted to cream the ball."
Urbandale would finally get out of the jam stranding Ella Thompson and Pauls in scoring position after Sheets flew out to left. Sheets forced Bri Tigges into a deep fly out to center, stranding the potential go-ahead run for Urbandale at second to end the bottom of the sixth, before Grace Albrecht fielding a hard-hit grounder to second off the bat of Allar with runners at the corner to secure the final out of Ottumwa's seventh inning, giving the J-Hawks a chance to walk-off with the win.
Pauls robbed Johnson of a hit with a diving catch in right for the second out of the seventh before a slowly-hit ball by Oberbroeckling forced Strayer into a fielding error to extend the inning. Albrecht lined a single to right to move the winning run into scoring position before Geiser grounded a ball that just got past Sheets in the circle, splitting Jocelyn Ware and a diving Allar up the middle to bring the winning run home.
"We always give ourselves a chance when we pull for each other and cheer for each other," said Allar while holding back tears. "I don't think there was a time in the dugout where we stopped supporting each other. That really fed us. We always had energy and we never gave up. I think we always had it in our heads that we could win."
Urbandale will head to sixth-ranked West Des Moines Valley on Saturday night for the regional semifinals. Ottumwa ends the season with a final record of 24-14.
