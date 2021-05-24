OTTUMWA – For the second straight year, the Ottumwa softball team tested themselves against a ranked CIML rival on opening night.
For the second straight year, the Bulldogs took that ranked rival to the limit not once but twice. For the second straight year, however, Ottumwa ended opening night still seeking the season's first win.
Ankeny Centennial, ranked 11th in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to open the 2021 season, held off a late charge by the Bulldogs in the opening game for both teams winning 6-5 in the first game of a varsity doubleheader at Frank Huston Field. After losing all of a 7-0 lead in game two, the Jaguars used small-ball in the sixth to plate two runs, earning a 9-8 win in the nightcap that clinched a 2-0 start to the season for Centennial and an 0-2 start for Ottumwa.
"The big thing I preached to our girls is that we didn't play badly. We were right there and, when we needed to come back, we did come back," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "We have a lot of new pieces. It was a lot of starts for a lot of bodies out here. I think this is a good starting point to see where potentially go in the future of this season."
Ottumwa will hit the road seeking their first win of 2021 on Thursday, weather permitting. The Bulldogs head east down Highway 63 for a varsity doubleheader with Burlington starting at 5:30 p.m.