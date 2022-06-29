Prep softball: Klyn steps up for short-handed Rockets

CENTERVILLE — With the postseason on the horizon, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball team needed a jolt.
Whitney Klyn took it upon herself to provide the jolt for the Rockets.
The junior infielder singled and scored in the first inning, doubled in a run in the second and lined a solo home run deep over the fence in left for a key insurance run in the sixth. Fittingly, it was Klyn that made the final play on Monday to clinch a 7-5 South Central Conference win at Centerville.
Just as fittingly, it was a play that required the Rockets to do make some last-minute adjustments. Having played most of the season at second base, Klyn started for the first time at shortstop against the Redettes and fired a low throw that was dug out by Sarah Schutt, who had moved from third base to first.
Schutt went to the ground to dig out the throw, retiring potential tying run Sarah Lewis to clinch a much-needed victory for EBF. After three straight trips to the regional finals, the Rockets have gone from a top-15 team with high hopes of claiming a conference crown and a spot in the state tournament to a team looking to overcome the loss of players that have put several players in new positions over the past two weeks.
"We've been struggling the past few games and we needed someone to step up and get everybody going," Klyn said. "Being an upperclassmen, I felt I needed to do that. We really need to focus this week and get everything working back together. We've got some players hurt. Some gone. We've got to get back together as a team and play together."
EBF nearly pulled off a second straight road win on Tuesday, dropping the 'Eddy-looska' contest at Oskaloosa 5-3. Klyn had two more hits and was the only player to score a run in the first five innings as Brooklyn Bettis returned to the pitching circle, tossing five scoreless innings against the Indians.
Oskaloosa, however, rallied in the sixth off Bella Noble tying the game on a bunt single by Aubrey Boender before taking the lead for good on an RBI single to center by Olivia Gordon. Lucy Roach delivered the decisive blow for the Indians, driving a three-run homer over the fence in left to put Oskaloosa up 5-1.
"We talked a little bit before the week began about getting back on the right track," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "We play every day this week. It doesn't get any easier. We just have to continue to show up and play.
"We've got kids playing out of position and players without a lot of varsity experience that are being asked to step up."
EBF (14-13, 4-5 SCC) got all it could handle on Monday from Centerville as the Redettes continued to show fight and spirit in what's been a much more rejuvenated season for the program than the team's 3-17 overall record (1-10 SCC) would indicate. In 20 games, Centerville has lost 11 by three or less runs, including Monday's contest in which the Redettes were a swing away from potentially tying the game.
All the while, the Redette dugout continued to make noise. Even after Klyn's home run opened a 7-3 lead for the Rockets, Centerville refused to go down quietly as Lewis singled and scored to open the bottom of the sixth while Kenly Shilling connected on her second hit of the contest leading off the seventh, moving to third on a hit by Kiera Klum before scoring on Rylee Shilling's RBI groundout.
"We've been fun and competitive. That's been one thing that we really took on this year," Centerville first-year head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "Our girls are playing hard from the first pitch to the last pitch. They won't give up. That's been awesome this year."
University of Iowa recruit Sterling Berndt proved to be too much for the Redettes on Tuesday in 10th-ranked (1A) Wayne's 10-0 win at Centerville. Berndt tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16 batters while allowing just one base runner in seven innings.
