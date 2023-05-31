Prep softball: Lady Dees blank Pella Christian

ALBIA — It was a night of fine pitching as the 11th-ranked (3A) Albia Lady Dees hosted a non-conference battle with the Eagles from Pella Christian Tuesday night at the Monroe County Sports Complex.
There was talent in the circle as Albia’s Addy Halstead and Pella Christian’s Emma Eekhoff engaged in a stirring encounter. Halstead took the honors in this duel as she hurled a one-hit shutout and that lone hit was a sharp first inning single between third base and shortstop by her mound opponent, Eekhoff. Halstead’s line was completed with only one walk and eight strikeouts in No. 11 Albia's 5-0 non-conference win at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
Eekhoff was nearly as effective as she allowed only two hits and two earned runs. Five walks and three errors contributed to the three unearned runs she allowed.
“We have made improvement," Pella Christian coach Todd Verwers said. “We put the ball in play against a very good pitcher, but they made the plays. We will just keep working to get better every day."
Albia grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Julianna Brown drew a base on balls, swiped second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out by Sydney Hoskins.
The first Albia hit was a hard-hit single to left by Alyiah Myers to lead off the third inning. Myers then stole second and scored on a throwing error. The other Albia hit came on a lead-off double in the sixth inning by Avery Major. Major went to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Halstead was well in control of the Eagle bats, but she also received some sparkling defensive play from her infielders. Myers was an anchor at third base while Lexi Jones at second base and Lilly DeMoss at shortstop gobbled up every ground ball in sight.
“We had a great effort from our pitcher and our catcher called a fine game," Albia coach Darren Hill said. “We played great defense and we were able to manufacture runs. It was just a good all-around team effort and the kids are focused on where they should be."
The 11th-ranked (3A) Lady Dees raise their record to 4-0 heading into a key South Central Conference collision with the sixth-ranked (3A) Mustangs of Davis County in Bloomfield on Thursday night. Albia's busy week continues with a home SCC contest against the 13th-ranked (2A) Comets of Cardinal on Friday and two games in the Oskaloosa Tournament Saturday where they will face Newton and then have a rematch with Pella Christian.
The Eagles are now 5-2 and they move back into the rugged Little Hawkeye Conference for a doubleheader at Indianola Wednesday. The road continues with a non-conference contest at home with Colfax-Mingo on Thursday and a home conference match-up with Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday. The week concludes with the Oskaloosa tourney on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 11 (3A) Albia 5, Pella Christian 0
Pella Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3
Albia 1 0 1 1 1 1 x 5 2 1
Pella Christian Battery – Emma Eekhoff (LP), 6 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K and Addison Bandstra
Pella Christian hitting: Eekhoff 1-for-3
Albia Battery – Addison Halstead (WP), 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, and Sydney Hoskins
Albia hitting: Alyiah Myers 1-for-1, Avery Major 1-for-3
Albia runs: Julianna Brown 1, Myers 1, Janelle Clark 1, Major 1, Addi Hill 1.
Albia RBI: Halstead 1, Lexie Jones 1.
2B – Major 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.