ALBIA — Friday's early-season showdown of South Central Conference championship contenders turned in to something of a staring contest.
Ultimately, it took just one blink by 14th-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. That's all the Albia Lady Dees needed to find the decisive edge at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
Ashley Beary's sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning led to a throwing error on the Rockets, ultimately allowing Lauren Bayer to reach third base with nobody out. Aliya Myers would capitalize on the miscue, delivering an RBI groundout to second that brought home what proved to be the only run in Albia's 1-0 win over EBF, earning a second straight tightly-contested conference win.
"There's going to be a lot of games like this year in the South Central Conference," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "(EBF) Coach (Tony) Fenton and I were talking about it after the game. It's going to be a dogfight every night. Whether it's 1-0 or 4-3. There's going to be a lot of nip-and-tuck games."
EBF has already had its share of dramatic contests, finishing out a busy six-game opening week on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Pleasantville. Whitney Klyn drove in both runs with RBI singles in both the third and fifth innings while Bella Noble tossed her first complete-game varsity shutout in the pitching circle limiting the Trojans to five hits while getting a key double play in the opening inning as freshman catcher Kaylee Helm tagged out Sydney Septer at the plate before throwing to third to catch Riley Thrill.
"We're going to see a lot of games like this," Fenton said. "Albia made about three plays in the defense that I thought were going to be hits for us. That's what you've got to do. We made plays. They made plays. We were fortunate enough to get runs across (on Saturday). Albia was fortunate enough to get the run across against us."
Avery Halstead pitched a gem on Friday for the Lady Dees, allowing just one lead-off single to Taylor Kerby in seven innings. Halstead only needed four strikeouts, however, to complete her one-hit shutout as Albia's defense made the plays behind their hurler with seven innings of flawless execution.
"It's nice when you have a good pitcher that hits her spots," Bayer, Albia's starting shortstop, said. "Our job is to back her up defensively and make those plays when she may not quite hit her spots.
"Whoever made the first mistake was probably going to be the difference in the game. That seemed to be the case pretty early on."
Brooklyn Bettis, coming off a rough outing one night earlier in a 15-5 loss to fifth-ranked (4A) Fairfield in the pitching circle, responded in a big way for EBF on Friday. Bettis limited Albia to just three hits and one walk over six innings, striking out nine Lady Dees.
"This were working for Brooklyn a little bit better," Fenton said. "When you do that, you're in games. There's nothing to be ashamed of with the way we played."
Bayer scored after opening the fourth inning with a single, going from first to third on the error that came on the throw from Helm to first base on Beary's bunt. Halstead, who allowed just one run in a 3-1 victory over Centerville to open the season last Monday, set down the final 15 EBF batters including a closing strikeout of Sarah Schutt to complete another close win for the reigning SCC champions.
"It's important to get these first two conference wins. It kind of puts Albia back on the map," Bayer said. "I think people still need to worry about us. There are a lot of great teams in this conference, but I think people are forgetting about us. I think they need to watch out as the season continues."
EBF (4-2, 1-1 SCC) returns to the diamond at Moravia while Albia (2-0, 2-0 SCC) heads to Pella Christian on Tuesday.