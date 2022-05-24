CENTERVILLE — If Monday night was any indication, the race for the South Central Conference softball title is going to be a nightly grind this summer.
Albia, the reigning and defending SCC champions, were pushed to the brink by a Centerville team that didn't win a conference game last summer. Addison Halstead, with a little help from her friends in the field, was able to lead the Lady Dees to a season-opening 3-1 win over the improving Redettes stranding the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the sixth before delivering a clutch RBI single in the seventh.
"We were just coming into it kind of focusing on playing our best and not worrying what might happen on their side," Halstead said. "Centerville's improved a lot. Kudos to all of them. They've obviously been working hard to get better as are we.
"Everyone is working hard. The conference is good this year. That's good to see. Everyone's playing ball."
Molly Moore, who last season was thrust into the role as the ace of Centerville's pitching staff as an eighth grader, put those lessons to good use in her freshman season debut. After closing out her first season of high school softball allowing 12 runs on 14 hits to Albia in a regional tournament loss last summer, Moore allowed just three runs on seven hits to the Lady Dees on Monday.
"I felt like we did really good. We started out really well for our first game. We did better than I thought we would do," Moore said. "Everyone's attitude is better this year. Everyone's more confident."
That proved to be the case early as Albia failed to score in the first inning despite the first two batters of the game reaching base. Moore forced Ashley Beary into a groundout, struck out Aliya Myers with both runners in scoring position and got Hoskins to foul out to Redette catcher Rylee Shilling, setting the tone for a much tougher battle between the teams after Albia outscored Centerville 42-2 in three meetings last season.
"Our conference is going to be the best it's ever been top to bottom this year," Albia head softball coach Darren Hill said. "You're going to have to scratch and claw every night to get some runs. Getting that big two-out hit is going to be important."
Centerville (0-1, 0-1 SCC) also missed chances to get that big hit, stranding Shilling at second base with two outs in the first when Abbie Cisler flew out harmlessly to right. Regan Dell and Moore each failed to connect on potential run-scoring hits in the second, leaving Sarah Lewis stranded at third after Albia left two runners on in the top of the inning.
Beary finally came home with the first run of the game, scoring on an RBI groundout by Hoskins after collecting Albia's third hit in as many innings. Rebecca Spinler doubled and scored in the fourth, coming home on a fielding error that put the Lady Dees up 2-0 and suddenly put Centerville in position of trying to keep a game from getting away from them.
This time, the Redettes hung tough. Moore forced Beary into an inning-ending groundout to second baseman Teaghan Maxwell, who would record four of the final 10 outs for Centerville's defense atoning for the error that allowed Albia to score its second run.
The Redettes also made a big play defensively in the fifth, throwing out Myers at the plate trying to score on a double by Halstead. Centerville finally put their first run of the season on the board in the sixth as singles by Kiera Klum, Maxwell and Cisler cut Albia's lead to 2-1 and put the Redettes a swing away from taking a late lead.
Sarah Lewis attempted to make that swing, making contact on a one-out pitch from Halstead looking at least to bring the tying run home with a productive out. Instead, Halstead snared the ball, looked Maxwell back to third and fired to first for the second out before striking out Breckyn Carney to preserve Albia's late lead.
"As a pitcher, I'm not necessarily looking for strikeouts. I'm looking for them to put the ball in play so my teammates can make a play behind me," Halstead said. "You have to be able field your position as a pitcher. I let a lot of them go by me for sure. Coach Hill pounds them right at me in practice, so that helps get me ready for that situation."
Halstead doubled Albia's lead with a single to right that brought home Saylee Rozenboom with two outs. Kenley Shilling singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for Centerville, bringing the tying run to the plate, before Halstead forced Klum into a fly out to left that landed safely in the glove of Beary to clinch the season-opening conference win for Albia.
The Lady Dees (1-0, 1-0 SCC) host a key SCC showdown with No. 14 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday night at the Monroe County Sports Complex. Centerville, after having Wednesday's scheduled SCC game at Chariton rained out, host Oskaloosa on Thursday.