ELDON – After struggling earlier in the week to score runs, the Albia Lady Dees found several key hits to secure three wins in less than 24 hours.
Coming off two consecutive losses, the defending Class 3A state softball champions rallied in the sixth inning to overtake the Cardinal Comets, winning a Friday night thriller that set the tone for each team's trip on Saturday to Oskaloosa Classic.
"Cardinal put pressure on us and we struggled," assessed the Albia skipper, Darren Hill. "It was a testament to our kids to fight their way back. With only three players that are holdovers from last year's state championship team, I've had to do a lot of coaching this year."
Albia rallied late again on Saturday, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth to earn a 4-3 win over Lynnville-Sully. The Lady Dees finished off a perfect day at the Oskaloosa Classic, scoring seven runs in the third inning to erase an early two-run deficit, scoring seven runs in the third inning to earn a 10-6 win over the Ottumwa Bulldogs at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex.
Cardinal, meanwhile, fell twice at Oskaloosa on Saturday dropping a 9-1 contest to Pella Christian and an 11-5 decision to Chariton. Emma Becker doubled and drove in two runs for the Comets against the Chargers, helping Cardinal opening a 4-1 lead after one inning.
Following a scoreless top of the first inning by the Lady Dees on Friday, Cardinal put a run on the board in the bottom of the first without the aid of a hit or walk. A dropped fly ball allowed Becker to advance to second base. Following a delayed steal of third, an overthrow by the catcher put the Comets up 1-0 after one inning of play
Albia's big inning notched four runs in the top of the second when Ashley Beary lead off with a single through the left side of the infield. The Lady Dees then loaded the bases on a walk and sacrifice bunt. Beary then dashed home on an error by the Comet third baseman to tie the game. Consecutive doubles by Mackenna Jones and Danica Workman notched three more runs to give the visitors a 4-1 lead.
Cardinal would respond with two runs in the bottom of the second as Alexia McClure and Ava Ferrell led off the inning with singles and would score on an error in the outfield.
After a scoreless top of the third, Cardinal would tie the game as Becker doubled in the left field gap. Stealing third base, the catcher's overthrow allowed Becker to score to knot the game at 4-4.
Going into the bottom of the fifth, Cardinal would take a one run lead when Brinlee Ostrander walked, and scored on a single up the middle by Kinsey Hissem.
Following a base on balls to the Lady Dee's Beary, and Rebecca Spinler's single between the shortstop and third baseman, Allison Major singled up the middle with two outs to send put Albia in front by a run.
Cardinal managed a base runner in the bottom of the seventh when Caitlyn Reber reached via an error, but Albia pitcher Mackenna Jones ended the contest via a strikeout. Jones recorded nine strikeouts in the effort.
Albia (5-2) hosts Oskaloosa while Cardinal (1-6) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action at Central Lee on Tuesday.