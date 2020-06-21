CARLISLE — Aside from a brief rain delay, things couldn't have gone much better for the Albia softball team on Saturday.
On a memorable day for the senior members of the sixth-ranked Lady Dees, Albia scored a victory on the diamond over the top-ranked team in Class 4A to complete a perfect opening week of the 2020 season. Albia scored four times in the second inning and never looked back in a 7-4 win over Carlisle at the Wildcats' home tournament.
Albia opened the day at Carlisle with a 10-1 win over Wayne. Mackenna Jones earned her second win of the season in the pitching circle, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out seven batters.
Jena Lawrence improved to 4-0 on the season for the Lady Dees in game two, pitching six solid innings allowing just three hits to the top-ranked Wildcats. Lawrence was one of several Albia seniors that took part in the school's graduation ceremony on Saturday night at Ironman Field.
Abbey Griffin, another Albia senior, hammered her first home run of the season in the fifth inning of the four-run win over Carlisle. After a one-hour rain delay, another Albia senior hammered a fifth-inning home run as Alex Beard drilled her second homer as part of a three-hit day.
Danica Workman and Lawrence both went 4-6 on the day for Albia. Beard drove in three runs in the two wins.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont earned a split of two games at Carlisle on Saturday, bouncing back from a 6-2 loss to Iowa City Liberty to earn a 2-1 win over Van Meter. Lillie Hynick blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning, lifting EBF to the team's second win of the season.
Emalee Davis had three hits and an RBI for the Rockets (2-4) in the loss to Liberty.