Prep softball: Lady Dees shut out Comets

ELDON — Softball in the South Central conference has turned into one of the most competitive league races in the state of Iowa. Softball talent is plentiful in the league and each of the eight teams is capable of winning on any night.
“You have to come to the ballpark ready to play every night," Albia coach Darren Hill said. “If you are not ready, you will get beat."
Coach Hill’s Albia team was ready Thursday night when they paid a visit to the Comets of Cardinal. It all started in the circle as Addy Halstead tossed a masterful six-hit shutout. Halstead walked only one batter and she fanned three which means that her defense had a great game behind her.
Inserting the speedy Saylor Rozenboom into the lead off position paid early dividends for coach Hill. Rozenboom slapped the ball on the ground and easily beat the throw to first. That speed was on display as Lilly DeMoss laid down a sacrifice bunt down the third base line. The throw nipped DeMoss at first, but Rozenboom took two bases on the play and was standing on third. A flyball to center by Ashley Beary scored Rozenboom with the first run of the game.
Halstead gave the Comets nothing in the first two innings but ground balls, pop ups and an occasional strikeout.
It was the top of the third when the Lady Dees took charge. Lexi Jones slapped a base-hit, Rozenboom coaxed a base on balls and DeMoss legged out a bunt single to fill the sacks. Jones scored on a wild pitch and after a pair of strikeouts, Sydney Hoskins rifled the second of her three doubles into the leftfield corner to score Rozenboom and DeMoss. Hoskins would score on a sharp single over the shortstop by Avery Major to give Albia a 5-0 lead.
The Dees were back in business in the top of the fourth when Jones stroked a one out single, went to second on an error, swiped third and scored when Rozenboom slapped the ball to the right side.
The Comets were able to mount a threat in the bottom of the fourth when Kinsey Hissem dropped a single in behind shortstop and Nicoa McClure lined a shot to right. After two outs, Summer LaRue poked a single to left to load the bases. But the threat fizzled when a tap back to Halstead ended the inning. Halstead was in control the rest of the way.
Albia scored one in each of the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Beary led off with a single and came all the way around when Hoskins scorched her third double into the leftfield corner. In the seventh, Rebecca Spinler led off with a double, moved over on a passed ball and scored on Beary’s second sacrifice fly of the game.
Hoskins had the big night at the plate for the Dees with three doubles all into the leftfield corner. After the game she spoke about her night at the plate.
“I am not usually a pull hitter," Hoskins said. “I usually go up the middle and into the gaps. McClure is a good pitcher and tonight I was able to get around on her and make good contact. The important thing is that we won the game against a good team. We really needed this win to stay in the race."
Except for the three hits in the fourth inning, the Comet hits were scattered. A fifth inning double by Emma Becker was the lone extra-base hit for Cardinal.
“We had some players do big things," Hill said. “As a team, we fed off of those big plays and that is what it takes. Addy pitched a great game and our defense was special. This was our best hitting game in some time and we did it against a good team. We are looking forward to the playoffs and we want to be contenders."
The 17–6 Lady Dees had the weekend off before hosting Knoxville on Monday, traveling to Fairfield on Tuesday and hosting defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars on Wednesday. The 11–14 Comets fell on the road on Friday, 3-1, at PCM before traveling to the Ferguson Complex on Tuesday to face Van Buren County on Tuesday with a home date against fifth-ranked (1A) Wayne on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 11 (3A) Albia 8, Cardinal 0
Albia 1 0 4 1 1 0 1 8 10 0
Cardinal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2
Albia Battery – Addy Halstead (WP), 7 IP. 6 H. 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K and Sydney Hoskins
Albia Hitting: Saylor Rozenboom 1-for-2, Rebecca Spinler 1-for-1, Lilly DeMoss 1-for-3, Ashley Beary 1-for-2, Hoskins 3-for-4, Avery Major 1-for-2, Lexi Jones 2-for-3.
Albia Runs: Rozenboom 3, DeMoss 1, Beary 1, Addi Hill 1, Jones 2.
Albia RBI: Rozenboom 1, Beary 2, Hoskins 3, Major 1,
2B – Spinler 1, Hoskins 3
Cardinal Battery – Nicoa McClure (LP), 7 IP, 10 H. 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 K and Brinlee Ostrander.
Cardinal Hitting: Emma Becker 1-for-4, Kinsey Hissem 1-for-3, McClure 1-for-3, Ava Ferrell 1-for-3, Summer LaRue 1-for-3, Ashlynn Patrick 1-for-3.
2B – Becker 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.