ALBIA — There is a natural Highway 5 rivalry between teams from Knoxville and Albia.
When the 12th-ranked (3A) Lady Dees hosted the Panthers from Knoxville Monday night, an intense softball battle was expected. Both teams are entrenched in the upper half of the rugged South Central Conference race and each team was looking to improve their league record.
The tight pitching duel was very possible between Knoxville’s Ashlyn Finarty and Albia’s Addison Halstead. Both pitchers were primed for competition and they were bringing it with heat.
It didn’t take long for a statement to be made. In the bottom of the first inning, Albia’s freshman shortstop, Lilly DeMoss reached first on a base on balls. Ashley Beary laid down a sacrifice bunt and while she was out at first, DeMoss roared into third base in a cloud of dust. A pitch then got away and there was another cloud of dust. DeMoss was safe and the Lady Dee dugout was on fire.
Aliya Myers followed with a hit and the bats of Sydney Hoskins and Avery Major brought here around to score the second Albia run of the inning.
The game then settled into the pitching duel that was expected. But in the bottom of the third the Albia attack began to sizzle again with four runs. Finarty, who has been battling a nagging injury, had to give way to Ciara Heffron.
That combination has been very successful throughout the season, but on this night the Lady Dee bats were relentless. By the time the inning was over the Dees had a 6-0 lead.
With the big lead, Halstead went into cruise control and took her team right into the victory circle with a 10-0 win. Halstead scattered four hits and enjoyed the excellent defense played behind her.
Finarty and Heffron each had a hit for the Panthers as did Brittany Bacorn and Addy Dunkin. Others made contact, but right at the defense.
“We just couldn’t get anything going," Panther coach Carla Smith said. “Albia just played a great game and their pitching, hitting and defense was outstanding."
The week for the Panthers (13-12, 7-4 SCC) fell 7-0 at PCM as freshman pitcher Rylee Parsons tossed a complete-game five-hit shutout. Knoxville wraps up the week with SCC contests at home on Thursday against Clarke and at eighth-ranked (3A) Chariton on Friday.
“I was pleasantly surprised," Albia coach Darren Hill said. “I was expecting a very tight and intense game. Knoxville is a good team in our league. We challenged our kids before the game to be at their very best and attack the ball. They did just that by putting 13 hits into the book. Addy pitched a great game and our defense was super. The base running ignited us and electrified our side of the field."
DeMoss led the team with three hits and a walk and she scored all four times she was on base. Myers rapped three hits and several others had two hits.
Albia (18-6, 9-4 SCC) had their scheduled non-conference game at Fairfield cancelled on Tuesday due to poor air quality. After hosting defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars on Wednesday, the 12th-ranked (3A) Lady Dees wrap up SCC play at home against No. 8 (3A) Chariton before heading to the Ottumwa Classic for a pair of games with fifth-ranked (5A) Southeast Polk and ninth-ranked (3A) Solon at Frank Huston Field starting at 9 a.m.
