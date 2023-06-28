Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.