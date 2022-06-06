OSKALOOSA — Somebody calls Webster Dictionary.
There's a picture of Sydney Hoskins that may need to be placed next to the word 'clutch.'
Not once, not twice but three times in less than 24 hours, Sydney Hoskins found herself standing the plate late in a close game looking to deliver a clutch hit. No once, not twice by three times Hoskins delivered the biggest hit of all following up her game-winning three-run home run on Friday night against Cardinal with two more game-winning blasts on Saturday at the Oskaloosa Classic.
The Albia sophomore's second home run proved to be the biggest blow of them all. Hoskins sent the second pitch from all-state pitcher Lauren Summers over the fence in center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off grand slam, handing fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame its first loss of the season with a thrilling 7-5 win in one of only two games during the day to be decided on a walk-off hit.
"I feel like I was in a slump, then I finally got out of my own head," Hoskins said. "I feel like I've zoned in on the mechanics over the past few weeks. I'm finally finding the ball and I'm just hitting it."
Hoskins completed her trifecta of go-ahead home runs later on Saturday, leading off the fifth inning with a solo shot to left center that snapped a 7-7 tie with eighth-ranked (2A) Pella Christian. Rebecca Spinler came off the bench to added a pinch-hit two-run homer later in the inning, clinching a 10-7 win that evened the score with the Eagles five days after Albia suffered a 7-2 non-conference road loss in Pella.
"It's a crazy sport. Sometimes, the girls just need to be reminded that it's okay to take a pitch," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "They get so excited that they feel like they have to get in there and swing at that first pitch. We scored seven runs in the first inning, then don't score again until the end. We had a big lead and went away from the focus we had at the plate."
After spending most of the first game with previously-unbeaten West Burlington-Notre Dame battling from behind, Albia (6-2) spent most of the second game on Saturday with Pella Christian playing with the lead. The Lady Dees responded to a two-run home run in the top of the first inning by Natalie Harrill, sending 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first as Albia scored seven times to take a 7-2 lead.
"We've got to learn to squeeze when we get a team down," Hill said. "We need to learn to put a team away by continuing to do what we do. We let them (Pella Christian) come all the way back. We had a conversation with the girls before the bottom of the first that they needed to take a pitch. They were not going to swing at the first pitch. We did that and came up with two home runs and a double."
Taking a pitch proved to be the key to success for Hoskins. Stepping up with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded against Summers, who was trying to protect a 5-3 lead for WBND and clinch the ninth straight win of the year for the Falcons, Hoskins watched a fastball zip past the outside of the plate in the same location where the sophomore hit her winning three-run home off Cardinal sophomore Nicoa McClure one night earlier in Albia's 9-8 win over the Comets.
"I just wanted to hit the ball. I don't want to stress about it too much," Hoskins said. "I went up there with the idea that I wanted to hit the ball. That first pitch wasn't one I wanted to hit. It was too far outside. I waited until I got my pitch."
Facing Pella Christian senior Alexa Dunsbergen for the second time in five days, Hoskins jumped all over the very first pitch of the fifth inning in the rematch. For the third time in as many games, Hoskins had come through with a clutch home run for the Lady Dees.
"I really don't know where that one was pitched. I just hit the ball," Hoskins said. "The best part of doing something like that is to see the reaction of my teammates. I love to make them proud and seeing them so happy."
Oskaloosa senior Faith DeRoonde would collect the second and final walk-off hit of the day, driving in Kassie Johnson with an RBI single in the bottom of the eight lifting the Indians to a 3-2 win over Cardinal in one of the last games of Saturday's Classic. DeRoonde, who is on her way to play volleyball at Iowa State University this fall, also picked up the win in the pitching circle throwing out Maddy Lawson, who was looking to advance to third base on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Riley Bears to open the top of the eighth inning.
"I just told myself to relax and hit the ball. I hadn't had a good hit throughout the game off her (McClure), so I was kind of due for one," DeRonde said. "I always tell our defense that the lead runner is the most important. When that ball came to me, I knew exactly what I was going to do with it."
Cardinal (4-6) was hoping to end the day with a late comeback after scoring twice in the top of the seventh to erase Oskaloosa's 2-0 lead. The Comets suffered two losses in the final innings on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont as the Rockets rallied scoring four times in the top of the sixth erasing Cardinal's 1-0 lead.
"The girls had good hits. We just seemed to pound the ball right at girls and couldn't find the same holes that the opposing batters did," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "Nicoa did a great job in the circle. The defense was great all day behind her. The bats were better making solid contact. The ball just didn't fall in those gaps for us."
EBF avoided falling below .500 on the season with the four-run rally in the sixth against Cardinal. The 6-5 Rockets, now outside the top 15 in Class 3A after opening the season ranked 14th by the IGHSAU, opened the Oskaloosa Classic dropping a 7-5 contest with Newton thanks to Cardinal centerfield Mackynna Sims who had three hits, two runs scored, two runs driven in and two runs taken away from the Rockets by diving catches.
"We've been struggling at times, but we just keep plugging away," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "We got the runs late, got the final win and got a much-needed day off. We've had some injuries we're having to work through and hopefully we'll be healthy and playing our best softball at the right time."