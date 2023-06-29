Prep softball: Long time official Lunsford honored

EDDYVILLE — Fremont resident Jerry Lunsford was honored Tuesday in Eddyville prior to the varsity softball game between the Oskaloosa Indians and the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets for 55 years of service to the youth of south-central Iowa as an athletic official.
Lunsford began working as a baseball umpire in 1968 and in 1969 he added softball to his umpiring schedule. Later in the mid-80’s volleyball emerged as a varsity sport for girls and Jerry began working volleyball matches. Lunsford’s schedule allowed him to get away from the golf course on many mornings to work junior high games and early afternoon junior varsity games along with many varsity contests in the evenings.
He worked his final varsity softball game last Monday and will work his final junior high games this Monday. He will still work some volleyball matches this fall.
Lunsford worked his first baseball game at Pekin and he remembers that the Pekin catcher was so big that he couldn’t see over him. Lunsford is not very big and he had to work for the side, but he got along fine. His first softball game was also at Pekin for coach Bill Anderson.
This writer was the athletic director at Eddyville and in that first year I hired Jerry to do many junior high and junior varsity games as well as several varsity games.
Lunsford and his wife Joyce along with boys Tony and Curt owned and operated the grocery store in Fremont. Lunsford would be available to work games while Joyce and the boys kept the store in Fremont.
Later as the small-town grocery business dwindled, Lunsford took a job as an on-the-road salesman for the Vernon Company in Newton. That move left Lunsford free to build his own schedule and watch his boys compete in high school athletics. Later it would be games of his grandchildren Logan and Emily that caught his attention.
Lunsford says that when his final game is complete on Monday, he will have umpired 4,110 games. Wow!
On behalf of hundreds and even thousands of high school and junior high athletes in south-central Iowa, I say, Thank You Jerry!
