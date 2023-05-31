CENTERVILLE — The Moravia softball team is growing up fast.
In a 48-hour span, the young Mohawks tested themselves against two teams that battled their way to the state tournament last season.
Just one day after facing defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars in a Bluegrass Conference battle, Moravia found themselves in the championship game of the Centerville Redette Tournament after a 5-2 win over Central Lee. The Mohawks found themselves taking the field at the Lakeview Complex with Carlisle, one of the top programs in Class 4A.
First-year head coach Ashley Beals knows full well about the tradition of the Wildcats, having faced Carlisle multiple times in high school at Oskaloosa. After a slow start offensively in the first of the four games played on Saturday, fourth-ranked Carlisle flexed their muscles scoring 18 runs in their final seven innings while shutting out both Centerville (6-0) and Moravia (12-0) at the Lakeview Athletic Complex.
"I've known Carlisle and I've known their head coach (Jim Flaws) for a long time," Beals said. "We knew they were going to bunt. We knew they were going to try some things. It was an opportunity for a small school like us to play someone we don't always see down here. We need those type of opportunities. The girls need those opportunities. It's just a matter of getting back in knowing that we can keep up."
Carlisle didn't record a hit through the first three innings on Saturday as Centerville eighth-grade pitcher Kaylee Davis kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard heading into the fourth inning. Amber Dougherty turned Carlisle's first hit into a run, stealing second base before hustling around to score on a bunt by Laney Schick, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead over the Redettes.
"We're a young team, but we were a young team last year with a lot of the girls back that know how close we were last year," Centerville head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "We had some really impressive performances. Carlisle just started using that small ball to finally pull away."
The Wildcats were finally able to break open the opening game with the Redettes in the fifth, scoring five runs including a two-run double by Reagan Roling that gave Carlisle a 4-0 lead. Like Carlisle (4-1), Moravia needed a big rally culminating with a big hit to put away their semifinal contest as Destiny Nathaniel's bases-clearing double in the fifth inning helped vault the Mohawks to an impressive 5-2 win over Central Lee.
"We've been really working on our batting. We've been struggling the last few games on it," Nathaniel said. "It really helps when we're starting off batting."
What made the win over Central Lee (2-4) even more impressive was the 8-1 loss suffered by the Mohawks the previous night to Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars returning all-state catcher, finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle connecting on three hits while driving in two runs and scoring two more as the Mohawks managed just four hits as a team off Saber pitcher Jillian French in the Bluegrass Conference loss.
"Coming into that first game, we knew that (Central Lee) didn't expect us to win," Beals said. "Being able to get back up and win while having the bats on fire is a huge accomplishment for our team, especially knowing who we had just faced in the reigning 1A state champions and knowing who we were about to face."
Carlisle was able to put the pressure on the young Mohawk defense, forcing four errors by creating havoc on the bases. The Wildcats scored six runs in the first inning aided by four steals before taking on six more runs in the bottom of the second, putting the championship game away in just three innings.
"They are a hard team to defend. If we come up to play the bunt, they're hitting it past us. If we back up, they're bunting again," Nathaniel said. "Carlisle's experience is going help us work better. It's going to be tough going against bigger teams like that, but we can try hard if we keep our heads up."
For her part, Nathaniel had a diving catch at third base to rob Dougherty of a base hit in the second inning. Moravia ended the game on a positive note at the plate as Finley Spencer broke up a combined no-hit bid of Mallie Stoner and Logan Brown with a sharp single to right before catcher Peytin Ellison, who was tested throughout the game by the Wildcats behind the plate, made solid contact on a line out to right that brought the game to an end.
"We're accomplishing things and working on the little things," Beals said. "It's really about keeping ourselves up to know that we can stay in the game."
Moravia carried that positive momentum over to a 13-3 Bluegrass Conference win on Tuesday night over Mormon Trail. The Mohawks never looked back after putting three runs up in the very first inning, improving to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Bluegrass.
"When we went through the schedule this year, I took us out of some tournaments against teams that we're already playing and put us in tournaments that are going to be pretty exciting for us," Beals said. "We just need to take advantage of that. We get to see these opportunities that we can, hopefully, take advantage of and start working on those things we've been missing out on."
Centerville, meanwhile, earned a thrilling third-place finish in their home tournament rallying for a 4-3 win in eight innings over Central Lee. Kiera Klum's lead-off home run in the sixth tied the score at 3-3.
Two innings later, Ava Pfannebecker brought the contest to a close delivering a line drive single up the middle with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth clinching Centerville's first walk-off win of the season. The Redettes haven't lost since, winning 3-0 on Monday over Mount Ayr and 12-2 on Tuesday over West Marshall.
"I was a little nervous coming up with the bases loaded," Pfannebecker said of her first high school walk-off hit. "I just tried to stay confidence and focused in on doing everything correctly. We did a lot better at not making mental errors. We played cleaner defense. We stayed positive even if we made a mistake. The positivity is a big difference for us this year."
Centerville (4-5) returns to South Central Conference action at Clarke on Thursday.
