MORAVIA — The future looks bright for the Moravia softball team.
That future will include at least one more game this season. Breegan Ellison and Jaime Self, two of Moravia's six eighth-grade players, produced five combined hits and accounted for five of Moravia's 10 runs in a six-inning shutout win over Mormon Trail to open Class 1A regional tournament play on Friday.
Ellison doubled in a run in the first before scoring on a Destiny Nathaniel's sacrifice fly in the very first inning as the Mohawks scored four times in the very first inning on the way to a 10-0 win over the Saints at Lady Mohawk Field. Self added three hits in her postseason debut, including a clutch two-run double with two outs in the second that brought in Ellison and Jaida Spencer, countering the Saints throwing out Finley Spencer at the plate trying to score on Ellison's second hit in as many innings.
"We couldn't have a team without these eighth graders," Moravia head softball coach Kevin Fritz said. "They've stepped up, played and gained some great experience. I think they're all doing a heck of a job. They've helped us get some wins and were great in getting a postseason win for us tonight."
Alexa Bedford, one of the experienced leaders on the team, pitched three-hit shutout for the Mohawks as the sophomore hurler struck out seven batters, including four in a row late in the contest. Moravia (10-16) heads to Lamoni on Wednesday.
Mormon Trail finishes the softball season with a 1-22 record.
