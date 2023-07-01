MORAVIA — Will the third time be the charm?
The Moravia High School softball team sure hopes so. The Mohawks opened postseason play on Friday scoring seven runs in the very first inning, rolling to a 12-0 win over winless Keota in first-round action of Class 1A, Region 8.
With the win, Moravia will advance to the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Mohawks (12-21) will face defending 1A state champion and Bluegrass Conference rival Twin Cedars in Bussey seeking to dethrone the Sabers by avenging 8-1 and 10-2 regular-season losses.
Kjirsten Albertson and Lauren Long each connected on doubles and drove in three runs apiece for Moravia. Albertson and Long each had a pair of hits in the postseason win.
Layla Ewing set the tone for the Mohawks, driving in one run while scoring three times at the top of the batting order. Alexa Bedford added two hits and the plate, scoring twice and driving in one run while pitching a three-hit shutout over four innings striking out six batters while walking one.
Pekin 7, Tipton 5
TIPTON — Peyten Coleman's two-run double in the sixth inning helped spark a Panther rally to extend their season. Pekin erased a 4-1 Tipton lead, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good before holding off the Tigers in the seventh to avoid a winless season.
Madison Burmeister delivered a two-out RBI double for Tipton in the bottom of the sixth, cutting Pekin's lead to 7-5. The Tigers rallies with two outs to lead the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but could not come up with a clutch hit clinching the first win as head coach for former Pekin and Ottumwa pitcher Ashlynn Carrasco.
Pekin (1-19) heads to top-ranked Iowa City Regina on Wednesday for the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
Lenox 12, Moulton-Udell 0
LENOX — Cadence Douglas tossed a three-inning no-hitter for the Tigers, allowing just one walk to the Eagles in Class 1A, Region 4 first round action on Friday.
Douglas added two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs at the plate while scoring once. Sadie Cox went 2-3 for Lenox, driving in two runs while scoring twice.
Moulton-Udell ends the season with a record of 0-21.
