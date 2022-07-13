BLOOMFIELD — Macy Hill and Madeline Barker had a plan if Barker was able to finish off a historic win with a strikeout.
If Barker was able to get the third strike across the plate to clinch the 21st and final out on Tuesday night at Bob Carter Field, Hill had it all worked out how the two would immediately celebrate a historic win for the Davis County softball program.
"I was going to throw my glove in the air and tackle her," Hill joked. "I forgot that plan. I just gave her a hug instead."
At least the set up to the celebration went according to plan. Barker struck out Madalynn Knapp swinging with two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh, clinching a 3-2 win for the 10th-ranked Mustangs over seventh-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame in a Class 3A, Region 7 championship thriller that ended with the Davis County softball program celebrating a first-ever trip to the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
"I suppose it's debatable if I would have even been able to tackle Madeline if I would have stuck to the plan," Hill joked. "It's probably just as well that I didn't try. We don't need to get anyone hurt. We're going to need everyone healthy next week."
Healthy and fully equipped. Briley Lough, for example, lost track of her facemask and glove after throwing both in the air following the seventh and final strikeout thrown by Barker allowing the Mustangs to be on the winning end of a one-run regional championship battle.
"I think Jalee (Lough) picked it up. I honestly don't remember," Briley Lough said. "I've got it with me now. That's all that matters."
Senior teammates Lough, Hill and Sydney Henderson will all get the chance to play their final games as Davis County student athletes at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge next week. The Mustangs, seeded fifth in the eight-team 3A state tournament, will make their state tournament debut against sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Saydel (31-4) at Iowa Central Field on Monday night at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"It's crazy knowing the last game I'm ever going to play for this school will be at a state tournament," Lough said. "It hasn't really set in yet."
Lough and many of her Davis County teammates were able to experience the thrill of a one-run regional championship victory after experiencing the agony of a one-run regional championship defeat last summer at West Liberty. The Comets walked off with a 4-3 win on a one-out RBI double by Pearson Hall in a game that saw several close plays that the Mustangs couldn't quite make with a trip to state on the line.
One year later, the Mustangs made clutch play after clutch play to secure a state tournament berth. Lough stepped up first at the plate by opening the second inning against West Burlington-Notre Dame with a triple before scoring the first run of the regional final on a sacrifice fly by Madison Dunlavy.
"Over the last couple days of practice, (Davis County head coach) Zach (Dunlavy) kept pictures everywhere. The first one was that bad memory of us walking off the field last year at West Liberty after that loss to remind us how that felt," Briley Lough said. "There were also photos of us celebrating last year after winning at West Burlington (in the regional semifinals). That pushed us to want it even more.
"I remember last year in the regional final, I was so nervous that I was almost telling myself 'oh no' whenever the ball was hit to me. This year, it was a feeling of 'oh yeah' every time the ball was headed my way. It was the extra confidence and focus that we all had this year."
That focus continued even after an RBI single in the bottom of the third by Lauren Summers tied the regional final at 1-1 as Rachel McFarland snared a potential go-ahead hit by Knapp for the final out of the inning. Hill snapped the tie with a two-out RBI single that brought home Jalee Lough before Sophia Young doubled the lead in the fifth with a lead-off home run that put the Mustangs up 3-1.
"These girls have been playing softball for a long time. They know how to step up in big games like these," Zach Dunlavy said. "There's a lot of times I just try to get out of the way and let them do their thing out there."
Even on a play that brought in a run, Davis County players stepped up to move the Mustangs a little closer to a state berth. After a lead-off triple by Reagan Engberg opened the fifth inning, Lauren Krieger lofted a ball into foul territory in left that Henderson ran down diving to make the catch trading in the run on a sacrifice fly for the first of the nine out Davis County needed to put the Falcons away.
"Because of what happened to us last year, we knew we had to make every play and show what we've got," Henderson said. "I really didn't think I'd get there, but it was huge to get that out and help Madeline out."
The final out of the sixth proved to be even bigger for the Mustangs as West Burlington-Notre Dame put two runners on with two outs for Riley Richards who beat out an infield single. After fielding a throw by Briley Lough from her knees at first, Madison Dunlavy came up firing to Hill who applied the tag on Isabella Blaufuss keeping Davis County's 3-2 lead in tact heading into the seventh.
"It all happened so quickly. I didn't really have time to think about it," Hill said of the play at the plate. "The reason I didn't think a lot about it was that, even if it didn't go our way, I had plenty of confidence in our team to get the next out and get the next run."
Davis County (23-8) would not need another run, putting the Falcons (25-8) away on their home diamond for the second straight postseason. After surrendering consecutive two-out hits to Summers and Elise Olseon, putting the potential tying and winning runs on base, Barker got Knapp to foul off two pitches by swinging late before going upstairs with a rise ball to get Knapp swinging to clinch the biggest win in the history of a program that is just three years removed from enduring 11 consecutive losing seasons.
"Over the last few years, we've all come together," Henderson said. "This is probably the closest team I've ever been on. We all support each other. We have very good energy. We have confidence in everyone. I think that's changed the program around a lot. If we have confidence in each other, we can do a really good job up at state."
