ALBIA — The Davis County softball team may not have expected to stumble on Monday against Centerville.
The stunning 4-2 home loss to the Redettes, however, gave the third-ranked (3A) Mustangs some much-needed perspective.
"It showed us that not every game is going to be given to us," Davis County senior Sophia Young said. "We're going to have to really battle if we really want to win."
Young helped get the ship righted quickly for Davis County on Tuesday in a South Central Conference showdown with No. 11 (3A) Albia. For the second time this season, Young snapped a scoreless tie in the fifth inning against the Lady Dees with a clutch run-scoring hit driving in Hallie Husted and Cassidy Van Laningham with a two-run double to right as the Mustangs bounced back 24 hours after suffering their first loss, shutting out Albia 7-0 at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
"We really had a fire that was set out underneath us," Young said. "We took it to them. We were confident at the plate. Our defense was a heck of a lot better. We really concentrated. When we really put our minds to it, we can accomplish anything we want to."
Madeline Barker was back to her dominant self in the pitching circle, firing a complete-game two-hit shutout against Albia striking out 11 batters in the contest. Centerville was able to connect on nine hits on Monday off Barker, tying the game 2-2 before a pair of late errors allowed the Redettes to plate their two go-ahead runs.
"We knew this would be a big game. We knew we had to come back and give it our best," Barker said. "I don't think there's an off night in our conference. Every single conference team is really tough. It wasn't too surprising that we'd have a conference loss. We just needed to put (Monday) night out of our heads and come in prepared for this game. Bringing that disappointment back out on the field for this game wouldn't have done us any good."
As was the case when the teams met in Bloomfield earlier this month, Albia and Davis County were locked in a scoreless stalemate with Addison Halstead pitching around first-inning singles by Rachel McFarland and Barker, retiring 12 of the next 13 Mustang hitters. Barker countered by striking out the side in the first before adding two more strikeouts in each of the next three innings, working around a lead-off second-inning single and two-out fourth-inning walk by Aliya Myers to keep the Lady Dees from scoring first.
"It was a matter of spinning it and locating it," Barker said. "We threw in an off-speed pitch that worked really well. It was just a matter of keeping them off balance."
So far this season, that's been the name of the game for Barker against the Lady Dees. In two starts, Barker has now pitched a pair of two-hit complete-game shutouts striking out 21 batters over 14 innings.
"We haven't scored off Barker in four or five games," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "She does well throwing the ball against us. We just struggle to put the ball in play. If we can't put the ball in play, we're not going to beat anybody."
Young would deliver the key blow earlier this season with a two-out home run in the fifth inning of Davis County's 1-0 win at home over Albia back on June 1. On Tuesday, Young was able to break the seal in the fifth inning again with a fifth-inning hit driving a pitch into left for the third consecutive hit of the inning off Halstead giving Davis County a sudden two-run lead.
"Addison is a phenomenal pitcher. She has her riseballs and her outside pitches," Young said. "In my first two at-bats, I popped up and I struck out. I really focused in that fifth-inning at-bat. I knew I needed to swing at my pitch. I swung earlier at pitches that weren't mine. I got up there, kept my weight back and was ready for anything that (Halstead) throws because she's got some good pitches."
Unlike the first meeting with Albia, Davis County would find much more offense after Young's big fifth-inning hit. The Mustangs batted around in the top of the sixth, bringing in five runs on four hits including an RBI single by Madison Dunlavy and another two-run hit delivered by Young opening a commanding seven-run lead over a top-15 opponent.
"Without Hallie and Cassidy getting hits in the fifth, I wouldn't have had that chance to come up with that first RBI hit," Young said. "It took a whole team effort. Losing that first game fired us up to show people who we really are and what we're really capable of. We came back and proved ourselves."
Davis County (17-1, 10-1 SCC) continued to prove themselves on Wednesday, putting 12 runs on the board in the first inning of a 16-0 non-conference win over Moulton-Udell. Lydia Barker pitched a three-inning complete-game one-hit shutout striking out seven batters for the Mustangs with three hits by McFarland pacing a balanced effort at the plate against the 0-15 Eagles.
After hosting Clarke on Senior Night Thursday, No. 3 (3A) Davis County faces the top two teams in Class 5A on Friday at the Brent Prange Classic facing No. 1 Ankeny and No. 2 Ankeny Centennial. Albia bounced back on Wednesday, shutting out Keokuk 10-0 before a five-inning three-hit shutout by Grace Pence and a three-run triple hit by Lillian DeMoss.
The 11th-ranked (3A) Lady Dees (16-6, 7-4 SCC) wraps up the week at Cardinal in another key SCC showdown. Albia begins the final week of the regular season on Monday hosting Knoxville.
