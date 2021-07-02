ALBIA — All or nothing.
If there was any question which direction the 15th-ranked (3A) Davis County softball team is headed as the 2021 season winds down, it was answered on the final play Friday morning at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
Up by eight runs with just one out needed to secure a second win this season over fifth-ranked, defending 3A state champion Albia, Sydney Henderson could have easily let a fly ball in foul territory land close to the fence avoiding the physical toll that would be extracted by trying to run down a ball diving into the steel mesh. The Mustang left fielder instead went all out, resulting in a scary collision that drew immediate concern from all parties at the Monroe County Sports Complex.
The good news for the Mustangs is that Henderson's effort resulted in an incredible game-ending catch. The better news is that the catch clinched an impressive 8-0 win over Albia, keeping Davis County alive in the race for the South Central Conference title to close out the regular season.
The best news of all is that Henderson got up and made her way over to the Mustang team huddle. Head coach Zach Dunlavy was even able to joke with Henderson after the game about her incredible game-ending effort.
"That was kind of a buzzkill," Dunlavy said with a smile, drawing a laugh from Henderson and the rest of her Davis County softball teammates.
There's plenty of reason for the Mustangs to smile. In the span of 14 hours, Davis County beat two of the top teams in the SCC on the road with a 6-4 win over eighth-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Thursday night followed by the eight-run shutout win over fifth-ranked Albia on Friday morning.
Two top-10 wins, each coming with hopes of a conference title on the line for the Mustangs. Now, Davis County (19-7, 9-3 SCC) will set their sights on even bigger goals starting next week with Central Lee providing the opposition for the first postseason game at the new West Sports Complex in Bloomfield on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs are just three wins from qualifying for the state softball tournament. Those three wins suddenly appear very attainable for an area squad that is certainly playing at its highest level.
"We've always said that we need to peak at the right time," Dunlavy said. "We've played two really good games against two really good teams in the past 14 hours, but our focus now has to be on Central Lee on Tuesday (in the Class 3A regional tournament opener). It's kind of been our motto this season. One pitch at a time and make sure we've got all of our focus. If we do that, I think we've got a good chance of being successful."
The Mustangs made the most of their third trip in the past two weeks to Albia having traveled to the Monroe County Sports Complex last Tuesday only for the game to be called due to impending weather before first pitch. Davis County returned on Wednesday night and actually got a full inning in against Albia before weather showed up again, raining out the contest for the second time.
By the time it was over, the sun was shining bright on the Mustangs. Three unearned runs in the fifth inning allowed Davis County to snap a scoreless tie.
"Davis County is a heck of a ball club. Zach does a great job with them," Albia head coach Darren Hill said. "They've got good pitching, good hitting and they can make some nice defensive plays. They beat us the first time (3-1 in Bloomfield). It's no fluke. They are a good team.
"Some days, you just don't hit the ball very well. We had the one error in the fifth inning that ended up costing us three runs. The wheels kind of fell off from there."
The emerging pitchers' duel became a one-sided contest seemingly in minutes. Madeline Barker polished off a three-hit shutout by recording her 13th strikeout in the seventh, setting up the final out recorded by Henderson on a ball hit near the fence by Allison Major.
Mackenna Jones, who retired the first seven Davis County batters in the contest, was a spectator by the end. Caden VanLaningham racked up three hits in each of the final three innings for the Mustangs, driving in Jalee Lough and Madison Dunlavy with a sixth-inning single before scoring on a two-run double to deep right by Macy Hill that brought Addison Halstead on to pitch for the Lady Dees.
"I just started seeing pitches earlier and was able to get on top of them quicker as the game went along," VanLaningham said. "It's been pretty exciting. I'm a little surprised with how we've played, but I think it shows that we're finally getting where we should be as a team."
Albia was playing Centerville on Friday night as the Courier went to press needing a win to secure at least a share of the SCC title. The Lady Dees are currently scheduled to host eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Monday in a game that could determine whether Albia shares, wins outright or falls short of winning a fourth straight SCC title.
"We definitely want to play it all the way through. We don't want to win the title without playing every conference game on our schedule," Hill said. "If we stumble against either Centerville or EBF, Davis County deserves to call themselves conference champions. We're fully intending on playing EBF on Monday."
Both the Mustangs and Albia begin their own separate regional tournament trails on Tuesday with the Lady Dees hosting Centerville while Davis County hosts Central Lee. Albia, currently ranked fifth, has the chance to host a regional final for the fourth straight year as the Lady Dees seek their fifth consecutive trip to the state softball tournament.
Davis County, meanwhile, will likely have to get through fourth-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame in the regional semifinals next Friday should the Mustangs win their first postseason game Tuesday against Central Lee. Davis County, however, is proving it can play and beat some of the best teams in the state looking every bit like a team that could be joining Albia in the 3A state softball tournament field.
"We can go pretty far if we keep playing like this," VanLaningham said. "We could see Albia up in Fort Dodge. I think that'd be a lot of fun."