BLOOMFIELD — Sophia Young set a personal goal at the beginning of the season to hit the first home run at the new West Complex.
Young not only became the first Davis County varsity softball player to hit a ball over the fence of the Mustangs' new home diamond, she did so in the first postseason game played at the sparkling new facility. The sixth-inning solo blast brought Young with a single of hitting for the cycle in No. 14 Davis County's first postseason win since 2016 as the Mustangs won 8-3 over Central Lee, continuing a mid-summer march that will lead the resurgent program to the regional semifinals and a trip to fourth-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday.
"I was actually thinking about it before the season started. I thought it would be pretty cool to hit the first home run at the new field," Young said. "I feel like being here at the new field has given us some new confidence this year. We feel like we could be there and we are there.
"We're not just some small-town program. I feel like everyone overlooks us. We are there as a program and we're coming each night to win."
Just three years ago, Davis County finished 5-22 overall while mired in a string of 11 consecutive losing seasons. Wednesday's postseason win pushed Davis County to a 20th victory as the Mustangs improved to 20-7 overall overpowering the 16-11 Hawks early and often.
Madeline Barker set the tone in the pitching circle, striking four straight batters after Macy Watkins opened the contest grounding out to second. Barker struck out 12 batters in her first postseason win as a varsity pitcher, including eight strikeouts in the first three innings.
"This new diamond is amazing. It pumps us all up to be here," Barker said. "I feel like I'm pitching at my best at this point of the season. I feel like I've been able to get better in every pitch I throw, but it's not just me. A pitcher can't win a ballgame by herself. The rest of the team has to make the plays, get the hits and score the runs to put us in front."
Davis County did that in the very first inning of postseason play. After Young grounded out to short in what would prove to be the at-bat that would keep her from the cycle, Macy Hill drilled a ball into deep center for a one-out double, setting the table for Rachel McFarland.
The Mustangs' top run producer drove in her 33rd run of the season with a single to right, allowing courtesy runner Cassidy VanLaningham to become the first Davis County player to score a postseason run at the West Complex. Jenna Marlow and Cadan VanLaningham were soon to follow in the second inning crossing home plate as VanLaningham, Madison Dunlavy and Young connected on three straight one-out hits, giving Davis County a 3-0 lead.
"We talked with the girls about not making the game bigger than it was," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "Everyone's 0-0 from this point on. Everybody wants to win to extend their season. It just comes down to which team executes better and, sometimes, which team hits the ball harder. We hit the ball pretty hard tonight."
Even when things started going Central Lee's way, Davis County made a play to stymie the rally. Shanna Buford doubled in Meghan Hopp with the first run of the night for the Hawks only to be thrown out trying to advance to third after Hill briefly lost a pitch from Barker behind the plate.
Back came the Mustangs at the plate. Young delivered her second extra-base hit to drive in Cadan VanLaningham, opening a 4-1 lead with a two-out RBI triple before Hill's second double allowed Young to cross home plate for the first time, putting the Mustangs up by four.
"In order to win, you have to be confident in your teammates and confident in yourself," Young said. "If you can't be confident in yourself, nothing is going to happen. You have to have confidence in yourself and your teammates that you can do it and you will do it."
Briley Lough and Sydney Henderson both singled and scored in the fifth inning as a fielding error by the Hawks allowed Davis County to open a 7-1 lead. Central Lee made some two-out noise in the sixth with run-scoring hits by Hopp and Buford before Young made a catch in center to end the top of the inning before opening the bottom half drilling a ball over the fence in left, giving Davis County varsity softball team their first chance to celebrate at home run at home plate in the middle of a facility that is helping to bring out the best in the Mustang softball program.
"When we started playing here, it just didn't feel like home yet. It felt like we were playing in some complex in Des Moines," Young said. "We're playing at our field now, which is the nicest field in the conference. It's crazy to think that. I never would have thought that would happen."
Davis County improved to 7-2 in their inaugural season at the West Complex. It would take wins on Friday night by both No. 14 Davis County (at No. 4 West Burlington-Notre Dame) and No. 15 Knoxville (at No. 8 West Liberty) to provide the Mustangs with a 10th and final game this season on their new diamond.
Should the Panthers and Mustangs both win, it would set up a rematch of SCC rivals of the first game played at the West Complex back in late May. Davis County won that night 7-3 over the Panthers.
If the rematch happens, the stakes would be even higher with a trip to state on the line. It would also be the second all-SCC regional final that night to be played with Albia or Clarke facing either Chariton or Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the 3A, Region 3 title game on Monday.
"We seem to be pretty locked in right now," Dunlavy said. "I'm confident. We've got some confident players. It should be fun at West Burlington on Friday."