Davis County sophomore catcher Macy Hill (middle) hangs on to the softball on a foul tip off the bat of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont relief pitcher Molly Shafer (left), drawing the call of strike three from the home plate umpire (right) to end the sixth inning of a South Central Conference high school softball contest at Eddyville on Thursday night. That strike out would be the first of four straight outs recorded by EBF hitters, allowing Davis County to clinch a 6-5 win.