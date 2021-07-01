EDDYVILLE — It was close, but no Davis County softball player had driven in more runs entering Thursday night than Rachel McFarland.
Head coach Zach Dunlavy reminded her of that fact during the fifth inning of a crucial South Central Conference showdown with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
"She's been hitting well. When they called timeout right before her at-bat, I was talking to her. I told her she might as well extend that RBI lead here," Dunlavy said.
McFarland changed more than just the margin between herself and Briley Lough for the team lead in run production with one swing on Thursday. The Mustang sophomore swung Davis County right back into the thick of the SCC championship race with a bases-clearing triple before scoring what proved to be the decisive run in No. 15 (3A) Davis County's 6-5 win at No. 8 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Down as many as four runs with the conference title hopes dimming, Davis County now heads to fifth-ranked (3A) Albia on Friday morning to complete a game that has twice been rained out. The game will resume at the start of the second inning with no score and the Mustangs seeking to finish SCC play at 9-3, forcing Albia to win out to avoid sharing the conference title and win at least once to keep Davis County from claiming the SCC softball title in 2021.
"We still need help, but we control what we can control," Dunlavy said. "We're looking at this as an opportunity to get better with each game. Hopefully, tomorrow will go well. Tonight didn't start well, but I'm pretty proud of the girls for sticking with it because they (EBF) had all the momentum."
Three straight hits by Megan Lobberecht, Emma Lenox and Sarah Schutt gave the Rockets a 2-0 lead as Madeline Barker allowed four straight base runners. The Mustang sophomore pitcher finally forced Whitney Klyn to foul out to Macy Hill behind the plate, moving Barker one out away from only allowing two runs in the first.
Faith Roberts had other ideas, dropping in a two-run single with two outs to right. It was just the kind of start the Rockets were looking for in a game they had to win to keep their SCC championship hopes alive.
EBF, however, was unable to generate any more runs over the next four innings. Barker responded by limiting the Rockets to just two hits and a sixth-inning run the rest of the way, striking out five batters in the final five innings.
"We came out ready to play and put up those four runs in the first inning, but it just seemed like our bats started going away after that," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "We started lifting the ball. It turned into some pretty easy pop flies for their defense. We didn't have too many more baserunners after that first inning."
Brooklyn Bettis, however, didn't allow Davis County (18-7, 8-3 SCC) to hit a ball out of the infield over the first two innings. Madison Dunlavy ignited the offense with a single to center in the third in the first trip to the plate against Bettis since being called out at second base on what appeared to be a game-extending double in the seventh inning of a 1-0 loss to EBF in Bloomfield earlier this season.
"EBF is a great program. We have a lot of respect for what they've accomplished," Zach Dunlavy said. "They punched us in the face a little bit, but we responded. That's the best thing I take out of this game."
Madison Dunlavy and Jenna Marlow came around to score on a two-run double to dead center off the bat of Sophia Young, pulling Davis County within 4-2 in the third inning. Bettis retired the next six Mustang hitters, seemingly regaining control of the game for the Rockets.
Dunlavy again ignited a Mustang rally, hitting a ball that hopped off Roberts at third with one out in the fifth. Instead of a second straight perfect inning that would have been polished off on the ensuing fly out to center, Bettis instead had to face the top of the Mustang order with one on and two out.
That's when Bettis began struggling with her control, walking Young and Kaitlyn Olinger to load the bases. With no place to put McFarland, Bettis threw a strike that McFarland turned on driving the ball into right-center field allowing all three baserunners to score, giving Davis County a 5-4 lead.
"I was just looking for a base hit. That's what Coach said to me. All we needed was a hit," McFarland said. "I wanted to look for my pitch. I found it and drove it out to right."
McFarland was nearly caught too far off third base by EBF outfielder Brooke Shafer on the three-run triple. Instead of being tagged out, McFarland scrambled back in extending the inning, which proved incredibly valuable when Laynee Moore drove a pitch into right for a two-out single, allowing McFarland to score Davis County's all-important sixth run.
"Coach and I were kind of laughing about it when I got back up (at third)," McFarland said. "It was such a big hit and such a big play to dive back in."
EBF (25-8, 6-4 SCC) pulled within a run at 6-5 on a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single by Aliva Wagamon. Barker responded by striking out Rocket relief pitcher Molly Shafer to finish the sixth and senior first baseman Emalee Davis to open the seventh before Jalee Lough caught a foul ball off the bat of Lillie Hynick and threw out Lobberecht on a groundout, clinching another signature win for the resurgent Mustang softball program.
"I told the girls they could enjoy this, but only for a little while," Zach Dunlavy joked. "We right back in the batting cages (Friday) morning at 7:30. We've got another big one at Albia. We're still taking it one game at a time."