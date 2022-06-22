Prep softball: Mustangs stay on top in SCC softball race

ALBIA — Grace Pence had only pitched 17 varsity innings prior to Tuesday afternoon.
In just her eighth appearance in the pitching circle for 13th-ranked (3A) Albia, Pence would be opening the sixth inning locked in a 1-1 tie as something of an unknown commodity for the Lady Dees in a battle with 10th-ranked (3A) Davis County for the South Central Conference softball lead.
Madeline Barker, the first Mustang batter to face Pence on Tuesday, had heard of the soon-to-be Albia freshman.
"She's played my sister before. My sister actually talks about her. I think they're kind of friends," Barker said. "I knew that she would be good. I've heard good things about her."
Pence's first pitch in the SCC showdown resulted in good contact off the bat of Barker. So good, in fact, that it gave Davis County the lead for good as the Mustang junior drove her team-leading fifth home run of the season over the fence bringing in the first of three runs that Davis County score in the decisive inning of a pivotal 4-1 win over the Lady Dees at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
"Grace has been pitching well. She's won three games for us and pitched in five," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "Sometimes that happens. We're going to keep throwing her. It's a nice mix between Addison (Halstead) and Grace. We're going to keep trying to mix up the speed with a little bit different pitching styles.
"Addi kept them (Davis County) at bay for five innings. Looking back now, that wasn't a good decision. I just felt like, after going through their line-up three times in a 1-1 game, it might be good to change pitchers and give them something they hadn't seen before."
Barker, who picked up her 12th win of the season in the pitching circle for the Mustangs, kept a close eye on Pence as she warmed up for the sixth inning.
"I was just kind of watching her warm-up pitches and trying to find the timing," Barker said. "I wanted to look for something that had a good height on it, something I could get a good spot on the ball to make solid contact."
Barker had made contact in two trips to the plate against Halstead, who struck out just two batters in the first five innings by allowed no earned runs on just three hits to Davis County. After driving a single up the middle in the first and flying out to right in the fourth, Barker found the spot on Pence's first pitch to drive a ball off the bumper of a car just a few feet beyond the fence in right, giving Davis County a 2-1 lead.
"I don't think that pitch had a whole lot of movement. It was a lot like the pitches I saw from Halstead," Barker said. "When I went up against her (Pence) in the seventh, she definitely brought out a lot more spin."
Pence, despite giving up the go-ahead homer and two earned runs in the sixth, also showed the stuff that could make her the next great ace pitcher to come from Monroe County following in the footsteps of all-state hurlers like Ashley Lepley and Jena Lawrence. Pence struck out the side in each of her two innings in relief, including a perfect seventh inning the concluded by getting Barker to swing and miss.
"It's tough to give up a home run, but she (Pence) came back and did a really good job after that," Barker said.
Davis County (13-4, 6-1 SCC) was able to maintain the lead in the SCC standings after falling half-a-game short of catching Albia last year to gain at least a share of the conference title. Barker allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 12 batters in the win while retiring the final eight Lady Dee hitters.
"Madeline was great, but she needed some help," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "There were some balls that Sophia (Young) ran down in centerfield that we hadn't been getting to earlier in the year. We've been working on that. That's a big confidence builder for the defense and for Madeline knowing she has that behind her."
Davis County also proved they can manufacture runs whenever possible. Down 1-0 in the fourth after Aliya Myers' delivered a two-out RBI single in the third inning for Albia, Caden VanLaningham took advantage of a throwing error by Halstead that allowed the Mustang right fielder to reach base.
After making it to third on a two-out single by Madison Dunlavy, VanLaningham got the word from her head coach that she was going to make a surprising dash for home plate.
"Coach just told me 'delay,' which was a delayed steal. He told me the pitch before that, whenever I could, just delay going back to third after taking my lead," VanLaningham said. "I took the lead, the catcher threw the ball back to the pitcher and I just went for it. I just slid in and hoped I would be safe."
VanLaningham's steal of home kept the game tied until Barker's lead-off home run put the Mustangs ahead. Albia (16-5, 7-3 SCC) stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings before leaving Juliana Brown, who tripled and scored earlier in the game, stranded at third as Barker struck out Lauren Bayer and Ashley Beary to end what proved to be the final scoring threat of the game for the Lady Dees.
"We had five strikeouts with a runner at third. If you just put a ball in play there, it might score a run that potentially change the outcome," Hill said. "We had seven total strikeouts with runners at second and third. We did not do a good job putting the ball in play. Barker kept us on our heels, but we did not attack the ball like we have been over the last four to five games."
Davis County continues pursuing the SCC title on Thursday at home against Clarke. Albia will be at the Pella Christian Tournament on Saturday Des Moines Christian and Newton at the Pella Sports Park starting at 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.