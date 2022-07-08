BLOOMFIELD — With a pitcher that averages over nine strikeouts a game, Madison Dunlavy has spent plenty of innings watching opposing batters come and go from first base during the course of a game.
The Centerville Redettes, however, kept Dunlavy and Rachel McFarland busy early in Wednesday night's 3A regional quarterfinal. Rylee Shilling and Sarah Lewis opened the second inning sending balls to left side of the Davis County infield, including a grounder by Lewis that forced Dunlavy to field the ball with McFarland hustling over to cover first base.
"Centerville's assistant coach had a big smile on his face after that," Dunlavy said. "He told me I seemed a little surprised when I came up. That was true. I came up and wasn't sure if I could get the ball to first before (Lewis) got there.
"Rachel's always there. I shouldn't have ever doubted it. We worked well on that play. I think we worked really well as a team."
McFarland and Dunlavy were also right in the middle of an explosive rally for the 10th-ranked Mustangs that put Wednesday's postseason opener away early. McFarland hit and scored in each of her first two trips to the plate before closing out a game-ending 10-run rally in the bottom of the fourth, driving a bases-clearing double into deep right field to clinch a 12-0 win over Centerville at the Mustang Sports Complex.
"I was just hoping to get a base hit in that final at-bat. I just wanted to get something on the ground and score at least one run," McFarland said. "I knew if we could get to 12 runs, the game would be over. I knew what I was looking for after getting a couple of hits earlier in the game. That first pitch probably wasn't mine, but the second pitch definitely was. I took it. I was really proud of it."
Dunlavy, like McFarland, collected three hits for Davis County with a two-run single in the fourth that kept the line moving for the Mustangs. Seven straight batters collected a hit with one out in the final inning, breaking a 2-0 game wide open.
"We have a lot of trust in (starting pitcher) Madeline (Barker) and we have a lot of trust in our defense, but having a game like this at the plate gives us a lot of confidence going into Saturday," Dunlavy said. "We're confident both defensively and offensively. We dig ourselves in holes sometimes where we'll allow a team to stay in the game or get back into one. We put ourselves in tough scenarios, so we feel pretty prepared."
Davis County (21-8) will be back home on Saturday night for a big night of action at the Mustang Sports Complex, hosting Albia in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. At the same time, the Davis County baseball team will be hosting Centerville in a Class 2A district final just a few feet away.
"I would suggest people get here early on Saturday," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy joked. "Parking's not that great anyway and it's definitely going to be busy."
Barker was able to strike out three Centerville batters in the win, allowing just one lead-off infield single to Kelly Shilling before striking out Lewis after the Redettes put the potential tying run on base in the fourth. Barker, Sophia Young and Briley Lough all had a pair of hits for the Mustangs with Young scoring in both the third and fourth while Lough drove in two of Davis County's 10 runs in the final inning with a double into right-center field to help Davis County finally break through against Centerville freshman pitcher Molly Moore after scoring just seven runs in 14 innings against the Redettes during two regular-season wins.
"Moore's kind of been a puzzle for our hitters that we hadn't really been able to solve," Zach Dunlavy said. "We talked about a few things she was doing. She has a different release point. We weren't doing a good job keeping it simple by seeing the ball and hitting the ball hard."
Centerville ends the season with a final record of 3-19. The record, however, doesn't truly speak to the improvement of the Redettes who put themselves in position to win several more games and graduate just one senior (Teghan Maxwell) with plenty of returning talent looking to turn those closes losses into wins next summer.
"Our effort and energy has been there all season. There's no quit in these players. They put a lot of time and effort in to get in some extra swings and some extra time fielding ground balls," Centerville head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "These girls have been around the game enough that they don't want to keep struggling. They want to improve and see good things. No matter what our win-loss record was, we've been in a lot of games.
"We've seen how much teams can improve in a short amount time. Why can't that be us? I think that's going to motivate our girls a lot going into next season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.